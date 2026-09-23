Bella Hadid, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian: Here's Who Law Roach Has Styled

His standout collaborations include Zendaya's archival red-carpet looks, Bella Hadid's 1987 Versace gown at Cannes and André 3000's piano-strapped Burberry Met Gala outfit.

Three years after temporarily retiring, Law Roach remains one of fashion’s most influential stylists, with Kim Kardashian joining his roster in 2026.

André 3000

Roach collaborated with Burberry designer Daniel Lee to dress André 3000 in a Burberry x Benji Bixby with a grand piano strapped to his back for last year's Met Gala.

Ariana Grande

Roach was handpicked as costume designer for Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour and styled the actor-singer during her Wicked: For Good press tour.

Bella Hadid

Famed model Bella Hadid began partnering with Roach in 2022, and notably wore a Spring/Summer 1987 black Versace gown selected by the stylist to Cannes Film Festival that year.

Celine Dion

Roach's partnership with five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion dates back to the late 2010s, and after styling the vocalist in Christian Siriano, Stephane Rolland and more, he counted Dion as the entertainer who made him a "better stylist" in July.

Jennifer Hudson

Roach, who was a recent guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, dressed the EGOT winner in an all-white Thom Browne two-piece set during the World Cup 2026 final, where Hudson sang the "Star-Spangled Banner."

Zendaya

Roach's main go-to client is two-time Emmy winner Zendaya, who the stylist often dresses in archival pieces from Schiaparelli (worn at The Odyssey premiere), John Galliano (worn during the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour) and more.