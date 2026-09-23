Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan Says He Has Just $3,845 to His Name Amid Divorce From Secret Wife

Morvan also wants an accounting of money Marlowe handled while managing him, as both sides claim financial hardship.

Marlowe wants $50,000 for legal fees and $25,000 for a forensic accountant, but Morvan says he cannot pay and claims they have lived "completely separate and apart for more than 25 years."

Fab Morvan says he has just $3,845 in cash and bank accounts, no investments, and $9,261 in monthly expenses amid his divorce from Kim Marlowe.

Fab Morvan has revealed that his finances are in rough shape as his divorce battle with his longtime estranged wife continues. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former Milli Vanilli member claims he has just $3,845 in cash and bank accounts and no money invested in stocks, bonds, or other assets. Morvan reported earning $1,846 per month in wages and salary, along with another $1,500 monthly that he attributed to an $18,000 annual bonus. His expenses, however, reportedly total $9,261 each month. More than $5,000 of those monthly costs are covered by Morvan's partner, Tessa van der Steen, according to the filing. Morvan and van der Steen live outside the United States and share four children. The financial disclosures are part of Morvan's ongoing divorce from Kim Marlowe, whom he secretly married on December 3, 1998. Marlowe filed for divorce in January 2024 after the marriage remained largely unknown to the public for decades.

Marlowe is seeking $50,000 from Morvan to cover her attorneys' fees and another $25,000 to hire a forensic accountant to examine his finances and help determine support. Morvan is arguing that he doesn't have the money to cover those costs. The 59-year-old singer also disputes the idea that he and Marlowe had anything resembling a traditional decades-long marriage. According to Morvan, their relationship as a married couple ended roughly two years after their wedding, when they separated and he eventually relocated to Europe. "They have lived completely separate and apart for more than 25 years," his filing states. Morvan also claims he didn't previously initiate divorce proceedings because he feared Marlowe would "blackmail" him. Marlowe served as his manager for years before he fired her in 2023.