Juror In Lil Durk Trial Says Jury Was 'Thorough' In Reaching Acquittal

A juror in the murder-for-hire trial of Lil Durk recalled the jury being thorough in giving the rapper a not guilty verdict on five counts.

It’s been roughly two weeks since the trial concluded on September 11, where Lil Durk was tried for allegedly organizing an August 2022 hit on Quando Rondo, which killed his cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson. Content creator Ceddy Nash, who attended the three-week trial, spoke to an anonymous juror on his Nightly Nash web show about how the jury reached the decision.

Durk’s co-defendants, Deandre “OTF DeDe” Wilson and David “Browneyez” Lindsey were found guilty on charges of stalking and stalking conspiracy, and acquitted on the three remaining charges.

“I just hope that people understand the process that went in, the how much work we put in, how proud I am of the other jurors [put in] though there were differences,” the juror said around the 2:22:00 mark.

“I ain't going to lie, we were at each other's throats,” they continued. “There was a lot of back and forth. It was three days of deliberation. It would have gone on to like a week more because we were that thorough.”