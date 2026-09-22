Music

Juror In Lil Durk Trial Says Jury Was 'Thorough' In Reaching Acquittal

The anonymous juror says that the group carefully "went through every single piece of evidence."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Lil Durk performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

A juror in the murder-for-hire trial of Lil Durk recalled the jury being thorough in giving the rapper a not guilty verdict on five counts.

It’s been roughly two weeks since the trial concluded on September 11, where Lil Durk was tried for allegedly organizing an August 2022 hit on Quando Rondo, which killed his cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson. Content creator Ceddy Nash, who attended the three-week trial, spoke to an anonymous juror on his Nightly Nash web show about how the jury reached the decision.

Durk’s co-defendants, Deandre “OTF DeDe” Wilson and David “Browneyez” Lindsey were found guilty on charges of stalking and stalking conspiracy, and acquitted on the three remaining charges.

“I just hope that people understand the process that went in, the how much work we put in, how proud I am of the other jurors [put in] though there were differences,” the juror said around the 2:22:00 mark.

“I ain't going to lie, we were at each other's throats,” they continued. “There was a lot of back and forth. It was three days of deliberation. It would have gone on to like a week more because we were that thorough.”

The juror added that the group “went through every piece of evidence,” including footage of Durk’s 2023 interview with Akademiks, which the defense and prosecutors argued over whether it was incriminating. While the government alleged that the Chicago rapper was admitting to the murder of Robinson as part of the “Slide for Von” movement, Durk’s lawyers maintained that their client’s remarks were vague.

“There were about three pieces of evidence that were really important, that was the hang-up at the end. We gave the same importance to Durk as we did to DeDe and Lindsey, we gave them all a fair shot,” the juror said.

Earlier in the interview, the juror said Durk’s comments didn’t “weigh” on them, and said that by the third day, the jury was so “deadlocked” that they thought a mistrial would happen.

Ultimately, the not guilty verdict was reached in Durk’s case, although the Grammy winner will remain behind bars until at least early November ahead of his racketeering-related and weapons trial, which was originally scheduled for early October.

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