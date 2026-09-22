Chris Brown Demands Proof After Journalist Claims He Is ‘Actively Abusing Women’

Chris Brown is pushing back on a journalist who wrote that the singer continues to abuse women. Last week, David Dennis Jr., a Senior Writer for Andscape, published a video on his personal Instagram account to weigh in on why Brown’s fan base continues to give the singer unwavering support despite his past littered with legal issues.

“I would like to offer a different perspective, and I just think that those fans don't necessarily love him enough,” Dennis Jr. said in the video. He explained how he views guilty pleasures without attempting to rationalize them, such as enjoying “trashy reality shows” like Temptation Island without having to “make excuses for it.” He continued, "Sometimes when I think about Chris Brown fans, you ask them, ‘Hey, why do you like Chris Brown?’ And they say things like, ‘Well, he only brutally assaulted Rihanna two decades ago when he apologized for it.’ And they kind of don't really acknowledge the fact that, yeah, he's still actively abusing women to this day and kind of never stopped. And when you kind of make these excuses, you sound worse.” He urged fans to openly acknowledge that they care more about Brown's musical talent than his alleged mistreatment of women, saying, “I just think that if you love Chris Brown, love him for who he is, ‘cuz that's a real sign of love. Love him while he's abusing. And just be honest with yourself. Say, ‘That man backflip so good. I don't care that he abuses women. I love his music more than I care about how he abuses women.’” “Real love is loving somebody for who they are. Just love that man for who he is. That is the sign of true love. And until you can love him like that, I don't know if you love Chris Brown enough,” he concluded.

Brown entered Dennis Jr.’s comment section to challenge the assertion that he currently abuses women.

"Hey brother: can you show me where I’m actively abusing women to this day. NOT ALLEGEDLY, NOT I HEARD. CRIMINALITY IS PUBLIC INFORMATION WHEN YOU ARE CONVICTED OF SOMETHING!” he wrote. “So hey my good brother. PLEASE print some receipts for your claim. WHAT ABUSE CHARGES (VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN) CURRENTLY and over the last 17 years have I been convicted of?”

He continued, “I want you to show me those charges and convictions. Love your message but you are clearly misinformed or you believe any headline with out facts. Must be from all this toxic shows you speak of watching. Hope this helps your journalism. God bless and good day my brother [prayer hands emoji]"

Dennis Jr. replied, writing, “ok. Well. As a journalist it’s good to get the info directly from the source. Let’s get it from the source himself. You’ve never laid a finger on or harmed any woman in the past 17 years not once not a single time? Every accusation and restraining order is false? Just want to be clear here."

Brown has had multiple legal issues and accusations of abusive behavior. In 2016, a woman called the police and alleged Brown was threatening her with a gun in his home. In 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order after providing proof of threatening texts Brown sent her. In 2022, Brown was accused of rape, with the alleged victim filing a $20 million civil suit against the singer. The presiding judge dismissed the lawsuit on procedural grounds without prejudice, meaning it could be pursued in the future if the plaintiff intends to do so.