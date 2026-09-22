Clavicular Responds to Rape Case, Shares Alleged Messages With Accuser

Massachusetts prosecutors charged the streamer with rape, drugging a person for sex, and providing alcohol to a minor over an alleged May 2025 incident at his family’s Cape Cod home.

Following reports that Clavicular has been charged with rape, drugging a person for sex, and providing alcohol to a minor, the controversial looksmaxxing streamer has responded to the allegations. In a series of posts shared on X, Clavicular shared videos and screenshots in an attempt to dispute the claims leveled against him by influencer Aleksandra “Alorah Ziva” Vasilevna Mendoza, who filed a lawsuit against Clavicular earlier this year. While she isn’t named in the court records, which have been verified by Complex, they appear to match the claims in her lawsuit, and he also shared videos featuring her in his response. “Trying to get my attention in anyway possible, a lawsuit?” he wrote alongside a video in which she denied dating Clavicular, real name Braden Peters. “Seriously… really petty of you.” The post also included screenshots of text messages allegedly between him and the alleged victim, whom he named “Leksy” in his phone. “I want you ngl,” she wrote in one message to him dated from December. When propositioned to be in a relationship, Peters responded, “I’ve been pretty busy.” Also included was an alleged handwritten letter from her, in which she promised to give him her “loyalty” and thanked him for letting her stay with him.

In his second post on the matter, he accused her of wanting to work at Bacara, the Miami Beach nightclub he formerly owned shares of. “Lmao was literally trying to work at Bacara as a bottle girl… how about don’t finance cares you can’t afford,” he continued, sharing a screenshot of a DM she appeared to send another bottle girl on TikTok and a video of her showing off a car. “Happens to all successful young men, people try to come for your money. Greed is evil.” In the DM, she wrote, “Hey so I have a question I know your [sic] a bottle girl and I’m so curious how much you make and how the job is and if it gets scary just your thoughts in general.”

He also responded to a post from FearedBuck reporting on the lawsuit. “What is this shit? Community notes?” The post later received a community note, showing that he was, indeed, charged with rape, drugging a person for sexual intercourse, and providing alcohol to a person under 21.

In her lawsuit filed earlier this year, Aleksandra “Alorah Ziva” Vasilevna Mendoza alleged that Clavicular promised to help get her career started only to take advantage of her. She alleged that he had sex with her before she turned 18 and injected her face with drugs. She claimed that she first met him when she was 16, and he paid her $1,000 to record videos.