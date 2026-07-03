Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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Lionel Messi in an Argentina jersey and Tom Holland in a red suit, smiling.
Pop Culture

Lionel Messi Joins Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Promo Clip

Tom Holland's Peter Parker takes the Argentina captain on a web-swing over NYC in the promo clip.

Mark Elibert17 days ago

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