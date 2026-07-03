The ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ star plays his on-screen character, Ned Leeds, in the Samsung Galaxy campaignKhal
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The 15 Most Anticipated Movies Releasing in Summer 2026: ‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Odyssey,’ and More
From ‘Supergirl’ and the final 'Jackass' to ‘Resident Evil,’ summer 2026 has a host of highly anticipated films releasing. Here’s a look at the movies everyone will be talking about this summer.Khal
From 'Dune' getting 10 nominations to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga getting snubbed, here are the biggest takeaways from the 2022 Oscar nominations.Karla Rodriguez
Kim Kardashian drew reactions by sharing a spoiler about Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' when she posted a couple stills from the blockbuster on Instagram.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady