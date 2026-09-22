Notorious B.I.G.’s Son CJ Wallace Says He Was ‘Tired’ of Being Typecast as the ‘Chubby Best Friend’

Key Takeaways
- CJ Wallace, the 29-year-old son of The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans, says he is reconsidering acting and wants to write, develop and produce his own scripts and projects instead.
- CJ Wallace made the comments alongside his sister T'yanna Wallace during a sit-down with host Reginae Carter, released Sept. 18 as part of Season 2 of "Heir Time with Reginae Carter."
- CJ Wallace and his friend Jaywan are launching a new podcast called "Silver Spoons," which focuses on celebrity children and the pressure that comes with a famous last name.
- CJ Wallace is fighting a defamation case in Florida after a court denied Jonathan Hay's motion to set aside a default entered against him over claims tying Wallace to Sean "Diddy" Combs.
CJ Wallace, son of late rap legend The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans, has made a shift to the other side of the camera after years of disappointment with being typecasted.
The 29-year-old made the admission alongside his sister T'yanna Wallace during an interview with Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter in the September 17 episode of her podcast, Heir Time.
Around the 43-minute mark of the video below, Wallace recalled having “no interest” in starring in the 2009 biopic Notorious before some convincing from his grandmother, Voletta Wallace, who passed away in February 2025.
“And I remember we was in LA. Go to the audition and they was like, ‘Yo, he did the best out of everybody,’” Wallace recalled.
Even after his impressive performance in the biopic, Wallace has shifted his efforts into fashion, film producing, and other creative endeavors, although he’s occasionally starred in films Monsters and Men, Kicks and Scream.
“I ain't going to lie. I was kind of tired of getting typecasted as the chubby best friend, too. So, I had to like get in that gym, get right,” he admitted.
While Wallace continues to build his resume, he’s currently secured a default win against producer Jonathan Hay in a defamation case after accusing him of a "calculated smear campaign" over a series of interviews conducted between 2024 and 2025. The producer alleged that Wallace and Sean “Diddy” Combs,” who signed Biggie to Bad Boy Records, had engaged in “sexual relations” and that Wallace arranged for Hay to be sexually violated by the music mogul. The sexual assault allegations are still under review.
Wallace has claimed that the allegations stemmed from fallout over a 2020 remix collaboration with Hay that stalled after the failure of its only single, "Ready to Dance."
Wallace has other legal matters on his hands over the estate of his late grandmother, alleging that plans for himself and T’yanna to be successor trustees and co-executors were altered roughly two weeks before her death. The siblings were replaced in the will by Wayne Barrow, a former manager of Biggie.