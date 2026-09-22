Notorious B.I.G.’s Son CJ Wallace Says He Was ‘Tired’ of Being Typecast as the ‘Chubby Best Friend’

CJ Wallace, son of late rap legend The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans, has made a shift to the other side of the camera after years of disappointment with being typecasted.

The 29-year-old made the admission alongside his sister T'yanna Wallace during an interview with Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter in the September 17 episode of her podcast, Heir Time.

Around the 43-minute mark of the video below, Wallace recalled having “no interest” in starring in the 2009 biopic Notorious before some convincing from his grandmother, Voletta Wallace, who passed away in February 2025.

“And I remember we was in LA. Go to the audition and they was like, ‘Yo, he did the best out of everybody,’” Wallace recalled.