Young Buck Says He Attempted to Reunite G-Unit: ‘It Just Didn't Go the Way It's Planned’

Young Buck hasn't completely given up on reuniting G-Unit, but he says his attempt to bring the crew back together didn't go far.

During an interview with Diverse Mentality, Buck revealed that he personally reached out to former groupmates Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo about potentially bringing G-Unit back together.

"I haven't heard from, I've reached out to Banks and stuff like that," Buck said. "And I think Banks just been kind of focused on doing whatever he's doing with his life. Yayo doing whatever he's doing with his life. 50 doing whatever he's doing with his life. And it is what it is."

Despite wanting another run with the group, Buck said he's accepted that everybody appears to be moving in their own direction.

"I went down that road of trying to get us back together... and it just didn't go the way it's planned, and that's okay," he said.