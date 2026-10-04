Young Buck Says He Attempted to Reunite G-Unit: ‘It Just Didn't Go the Way It's Planned’

Key Takeaways
- Young Buck says he contacted Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo about reuniting G-Unit, but the effort “didn’t go the way it was planned.”
- Buck remains grateful to 50 Cent and G-Unit for launching his career, saying the crew shared “a real genuine brotherly love” despite their bitter split.
- Buck joined G-Unit in the early 2000s, left amid a feud in 2008, and briefly reunited with the group in 2014 before the relationship fractured again.
Young Buck hasn't completely given up on reuniting G-Unit, but he says his attempt to bring the crew back together didn't go far.
During an interview with Diverse Mentality, Buck revealed that he personally reached out to former groupmates Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo about potentially bringing G-Unit back together.
"I haven't heard from, I've reached out to Banks and stuff like that," Buck said. "And I think Banks just been kind of focused on doing whatever he's doing with his life. Yayo doing whatever he's doing with his life. 50 doing whatever he's doing with his life. And it is what it is."
Despite wanting another run with the group, Buck said he's accepted that everybody appears to be moving in their own direction.
"I went down that road of trying to get us back together... and it just didn't go the way it's planned, and that's okay," he said.
Buck also made it clear that his complicated history with G-Unit hasn't changed how much he appreciates what the group did for his career.
"None of my career would have happened from being exposed to the world the way I was exposed if it wasn't for G-Unit. So, you know, I'm grateful for that," he explained. "I salute 50 for even that opportunity of giving me the opportunity to produce like I have and continue to. So we had a hell of a run. I hate things ended the way they ended."
Buck joined G-Unit after signing with 50 Cent's label in 2002 and appeared alongside 50, Banks and Yayo on the group's 2003 debut album, Beg for Mercy. His own major-label debut, Straight Outta Cashville, followed in 2004 and reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
Things eventually deteriorated between Buck and 50, leading to his departure from G-Unit in 2008 and a highly publicized feud. They briefly reunited years later, with G-Unit returning in 2014 alongside Kidd Kidd before the relationship fractured again.
Looking back on the group's peak, Buck described what they had as "a real genuine brotherly love that was there."