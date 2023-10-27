How to Wear Denim Tears According to ASAP Rocky, Fat Joe, Cardi B, and More

BACKGRID

Now that the crisp autumn air is here to stay, it’s officially cold enough to comfortably wear jeans, hoodies, and sweatpants without overheating. If the first couple weeks of fall have shown us anything, it’s that Denim Tears is truly flooding the streets.





Granted that Denim Tears’ ongoing collaboration with Levi’s has been hot since it was first introduced in 2020, the brand’s popularity hit a new crest this year when it began releasing hoodies and sweatpants decorated with its Cotton Wreaths. Nowadays, it feels like everyone is wearing either the brand’s jeans and sweatsuits. The hype for Denim Tears has led its apparel to sell out in seconds online and its chaotic pop-ups to be shut down by police in New York. Founder Tremaine Emory has truly created a logo that’s coveted by the masses. But it’s also powerful, since the Cotton Wreath is inspired by America’s historic ties to the slave trade and the cotton industry. “The whole idea is to have as many people wearing something that represents the plight of the African diaspora,” Emory explained in an interview with Complex.





