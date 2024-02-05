Ice Spice Wears Custom Baby Phat at 2024 Grammys

Spice's 2024 nominations included Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Rap Song, and Best New Artist. Speaking with Jessica McKinney for Complex last week, the Like..? artist said she was "really proud" to have her work recognized by the Recording Academy.

"I'm really proud about that, because as an artist it is such a heavy nomination," Spice said when asked what it meant to her to be nominated, including for her appearance on Taylor Swift's "Karma" remix. "And it just makes me happy to make my parents proud and stuff like that."

Meanwhile, this year sees Baby Phat celebrating its 25th anniversary. In January, the brand, CEO'd by Kimora Lee Simmons, reissued a classic puffer look, a.k.a. "the coat that launched a million schoolyard fights." Reflecting on the resurgence of early 2000s style last September, Simmons pointed to “that era’s continued impact” as proof of its relevance.

“The cross-generational love of individuality and self-expression represents the timeless nature of the early 2000s,” she said at the time.