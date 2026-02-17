Sneakers

10 Best Air Jordans Worn by Michael Jordan in All-Star Games, Ranked

'Columbia' 11s? 'Bred' Air Jordan 4s? Here's how we ranked them in honor of Michael Jordan's birthday.

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Michael Jordan NBA All Star Air Jordan 4 'Bred' Air Jordan 17 Low 'Lightning
Michael Jordan in the 1996 All-Star Game, Air Jordan 4 'Bred,' Michael Jordan in the 2003 All-Star Game, Air Jordan 17 Low 'Lightning. Via Getty/Nike

Michael Jordan not only knew how to put on a show for fans during NBA All-Star Weekend, but he also knew how to do it in style. Additionally, MJ’s birthday frequently coincided with All-Star Weekend. So, in honor of his 63rd birthday today, we put together a list of the best Air Jordans worn by Michael Jordan throughout his career during NBA All-Star Games.

A majority of the Air Jordan styles on this list are considered to be some of the best to have ever been released from Nike/Jordan Brand. For example, you could make an argument for any of the top three pairs on here, which include the ‘Chicago’ Jordan 1, the “Bred” Jordan 4, and the “Black Cement” Jordan 3, to be the best sneakers MJ has worn throughout his career.

It’s also worth mentioning that this list focuses on the styles MJ wore during the All-Star Game itself, which is why pairs like the “White Cement” Jordan 3 from the Dunk Contest aren’t included. Here are The Top 10 Air Jordans Worn By Michael Jordan in All-Star Games. Vote for your favorite in our quiz below.

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10

Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoff’

Year: 1997

Sneaker nicknames are funny. This black and white edition of the Air Jordan 12 is commonly known as the “Playoff” colorway, but it could just as easily have been called the “All-Star” or “Triple Double,” since it was the shoe Michael Jordan wore for the 1997 NBA All-Star game, where he recorded the first triple double in NBA All-Star history. —Zac Dubasik

9

Air Jordan 17 Low ‘Lightning’

Year: 2002

MJ made two All-Star appearances as a member of the Washington Wizards, one year he wore the “Lightning” Air Jordan 17 Lows and the next he wore a pair of “Royal” 18s. Without a doubt, the “Lightnings” are the better of the two sneakers, going on to be one of the more revered individual Air Jordans after the 14. Jordan’s 8 points that year weren’t anything to write home about, but we did get a legendary media pic in the 17 Lows with him, Kobe, and Kevin Garnett. —Ben Felderstein

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8

Air Jordan 8 ‘Aqua’

Year: 1993

The “Aqua” Air Jordan 8 was worn by MJ during the 1993 All-Star Game, and that purple-and-blue combo was undefeated in that era. The color scheme showed up everywhere — from logos to Starter jackets — so it made perfect sense for Jordan Brand to make its own statement. Wiz Khalifa rocking them on his Complex cover will always be a personal favorite moment. —Douglas Jase

7

Air Jordan 7 ‘Bordeaux’

Year: 1992

Before special sneaker packs for the NBA All-Star Game were a thing, and even further before NBA color rules were done away with all together, Michael Jordan wore this not-exactly-Bulls-looking version of the Air Jordan 7 in 1992. In addition to wearing it against Magic Johnson in his return to the NBA, he also wore it against the other MJ—Michael Jackson—in the “Jam” music video. We didn’t know it at the time, but this sneaker would help usher in a whole new era of uniquely colored All-Star sneakers. —Zac Dubasik

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6

Air Jordan 6 ‘Black Infrared’

Year: 1991

The “Black Infrared” Air Jordan 6 is one of the most significant on-court sneakers in Michael Jordan’s career—it was the sneaker he wore for his first NBA title. The 1991 NBA All-Star Game, in comparison, was significantly less of a moment. He did score 26 points, but Charles Barkley took home MVP. Regardless, it’s still a great shoe, just better associated with achievements outside of All-Star. —Zac Dubasik

5

Air Jordan 5 ‘Black Metallic’

Year: 1990

Michael Jordan’s stats in the 1990 NBA All-Star Game weren’t nearly as impressive as the sneakers he had on that night, which were the “Black Metallic” Jordan 5s. Decades later, this colorway remains one of the best for the Jordan 5 silhouette, which Michael Jordan debuted at the All-Star Game. —Victor Deng

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4

Air Jordan 11 ‘Columbia’

Year: 1996

The “Columbia” Air Jordan 11 stands out for a number of reasons, but it always reminds me of the 1996 All-Star jerseys. That specific shade of blue on Jordans just hits different, and mixed with that game stamped this pair as one of the best. Every time this pair gets a retro, it ends up selling out, and I’m still sick that I missed out on the last drop. —Douglas Jase

3

Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’

Year: 1985

The top three on this list are pretty interchangeable. You could make an easy argument for any of them to take the number one spot. "Chicago" 1s were MJ's first-ever All-Star sneaker, in Indianapolis, during his rookie campaign. Jordan had only 7 points in 22 minutes off the bench, but it's one of the most important sneakers in history, serving as the first of 14 All-Star appearances (although he only played in 13.) —Ben Felderstein

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2

Air Jordan 3 'Black Cement’

Year: 1988

The ‘Black Cement’ Air Jordan 3 is a lot of sneaker fans’ favorite Air Jordan ever, and its most iconic on-court moment came from when Michael Jordan debuted the sneaker during the 1988 All-Star Game in Chicago. That night, Jordan scored a game-high 40 points and was named the MVP. —Victor Deng

1

Air Jordan 4 ‘Bred’

Year: 1989

Before Michael Jordan hit “The Shot” in May 1989 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs, he first wore the classic black and red Air Jordan 4 in Houston’s Astrodome for the All-Star Game. He ended up with a game-high 28 points, and the MVP nods went to Karl Malone from the winning Western Conference team. It’s not only one of the best Air Jordans worn by Michael Jordan in an All-Star Game, but one of the best Air Jordans of all time, period. —Victor Deng

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