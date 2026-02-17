Michael Jordan not only knew how to put on a show for fans during NBA All-Star Weekend, but he also knew how to do it in style. Additionally, MJ’s birthday frequently coincided with All-Star Weekend. So, in honor of his 63rd birthday today, we put together a list of the best Air Jordans worn by Michael Jordan throughout his career during NBA All-Star Games.

A majority of the Air Jordan styles on this list are considered to be some of the best to have ever been released from Nike/Jordan Brand. For example, you could make an argument for any of the top three pairs on here, which include the ‘Chicago’ Jordan 1, the “Bred” Jordan 4, and the “Black Cement” Jordan 3, to be the best sneakers MJ has worn throughout his career.

It’s also worth mentioning that this list focuses on the styles MJ wore during the All-Star Game itself, which is why pairs like the “White Cement” Jordan 3 from the Dunk Contest aren’t included. Here are The Top 10 Air Jordans Worn By Michael Jordan in All-Star Games. Vote for your favorite in our quiz below.

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