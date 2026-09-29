Drake Makes Pointed Jewelry Boast: 'You Think You Guys Could Buy Our Artifacts?'

During a recent livestream on Kick, Drake once again referenced his penchant for buying the jewelry of other rappers, such as Pharrell Williams and the late 2Pac. At one point during the stream, as seen below, Drake showed off his Cash Money Records chain. “What, are you guys crazy?” he said while showing off the chain, name-dropping Birdman in the process. “You think you guys could buy our artifacts like how we buy your artifacts? No, it’s in the family, dummy. What’s wrong with you guys?”

But then, in his appearance on Travis Scott’s Utopia song “Meltdown,” Drake alluded to melting down the jewelry in a thinly-veiled diss directed at Pusha T.