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Drake Makes Pointed Jewelry Boast: 'You Think You Guys Could Buy Our Artifacts?'

The Canadian superstar previously claimed he melted down jewelry that used to belong to Pharrell.

Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival.
Simone Joyner via Getty Images

During a recent livestream on Kick, Drake once again referenced his penchant for buying the jewelry of other rappers, such as Pharrell Williams and the late 2Pac.

At one point during the stream, as seen below, Drake showed off his Cash Money Records chain.

“What, are you guys crazy?” he said while showing off the chain, name-dropping Birdman in the process. “You think you guys could buy our artifacts like how we buy your artifacts? No, it’s in the family, dummy. What’s wrong with you guys?”

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His comments come not long after Eric Wind of Wind Vintage presented the Baden Baden Jewelry Collection, a collection consisting of archived custom jewelry from Drake, including several pieces he wore on the cover of his seminal 2011 album Take Care. Earlier this year, the ultra-rare Rolex GMT-Master II Drake wore on the cover of the album also went up for sale.

Drake has a history of buying jewelry that previously belonged to other rappers. The Canadian superstar purchased almost $3 million worth of iconic pieces made by Jacob the Jeweler for Pharrell throughout the 2000s when they went up for auction back in 2022. He later appeared in the video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” wearing all of the jewelry at once.

But then, in his appearance on Travis Scott’s Utopia song “Meltdown,” Drake alluded to melting down the jewelry in a thinly-veiled diss directed at Pusha T.

“I melt down the chains that I bought from yo' boss/Give a fuck about all of that heritage shit,” Drake raps on the song.

Whether he actually did melt down Pharrell’s jewelry or not is unclear, but he certainly has a penchant for owning rap history in the form of jewelry.

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