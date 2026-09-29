Drake Says 'Bunch of Songs' Are Hitting Streaming This Week Following 'FOMO' Short Film Release

Drake isn’t done with FOMO just yet.
During a livestream on Monday night (Sept. 28), the ICEMAN artist, whose FOMO short film included everything from fresh visuals for familiar songs to new music, confirmed that “a bunch of songs” would be touching down on DSPs later this week.
“Go watch FOMO,” Drake said during Monday’s stream. “There’s a bunch of songs coming to streaming on Thursday. So, all the songs that you guys have been asking [for]. Well, not all of ‘em. But enough of them are coming on Thursday.”
Will Drake and Don Toliver’s take on Ella Langley’s history-making hit “Choosin’ Texas” be among the tracks getting a wide release? One would assume, but fans will find out for sure this Thursday.