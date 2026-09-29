Drake Says 'Bunch of Songs' Are Hitting Streaming This Week Following 'FOMO' Short Film Release

During a livestream on Monday night (Sept. 28), the ICEMAN artist, whose FOMO short film included everything from fresh visuals for familiar songs to new music , confirmed that “a bunch of songs” would be touching down on DSPs later this week.

“Go watch FOMO,” Drake said during Monday’s stream. “There’s a bunch of songs coming to streaming on Thursday. So, all the songs that you guys have been asking [for]. Well, not all of ‘em. But enough of them are coming on Thursday.”

Will Drake and Don Toliver’s take on Ella Langley’s history-making hit “Choosin’ Texas” be among the tracks getting a wide release? One would assume, but fans will find out for sure this Thursday.