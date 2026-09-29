Megan Thee Stallion Enlisted for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: 'My Dream Has Finally Come True'

Megan Thee Stallion is getting her wings.

Next month, the three-time Grammy winner will be taking part in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles. She’ll be joined by KATSEYE, Megan Moroney, and Tate McRae.

“Hotties, my dream has finally come true!” Megan told fans Tuesday morning when announcing the news. “I’m in thee Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. … Tune in October 18 to see me get my wings.”