Sports Reporters Caught on Mic Debating Looks of Sacramento Kings Players: 'He's So Fine'

A hot mic during a livestream on Sacramento Kings’ media day on Monday (Sep. 28) managed to pick up a conversation among what is believed to be reporters, saying some interesting things to say about Ben Simmons and Zach LaVine.

The group can be heard speaking about Simmons, with someone referring to him as being “cringe,” before another person interjects, “He’s lucky he’s so fine.”

The commentary about Simmons’ attractiveness continued, with a reporter saying, “He’s a good-looking dude,” adding, “I didn’t notice, like, his skin is so smooth. I was like, damn, no tattoos?”

Simmons signed with the Kings earlier this month after sitting out the entire 2025-26 season to fully recover from his lingering injuries.

Jordan Poole was briefly mentioned in the conversation because he was thought to be someone’s type, which caused someone to chime in, “Allegedly, I like light-skinned, I guess.”