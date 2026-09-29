Sports

Sports Reporters Caught on Mic Debating Looks of Sacramento Kings Players: 'He's So Fine'

A hot mic from a livestream during Kings' media day overhears reporters giving their honest opinions about Ben Simmons and Zach LaVine.

Split image of Ben Simmons and Zach LaVine.
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty; Eakin Howard/Getty

Key Takeaways

  • A livestream from the Sacramento Kings’ media day accidentally recorded an interaction comparing the looks of Ben Simmons and Zach LaVine while off-camera.
  • Ben Simmons was called "cringe" and "a good looking dude,” while Zach LaVine was described as "hella fine" before another called him "annoying" and a "prick."
  • Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Kings earlier this month, while LaVine opted into a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

A hot mic during a livestream on Sacramento Kings’ media day on Monday (Sep. 28) managed to pick up a conversation among what is believed to be reporters, saying some interesting things to say about Ben Simmons and Zach LaVine.

The group can be heard speaking about Simmons, with someone referring to him as being “cringe,” before another person interjects, “He’s lucky he’s so fine.”

The commentary about Simmons’ attractiveness continued, with a reporter saying, “He’s a good-looking dude,” adding, “I didn’t notice, like, his skin is so smooth. I was like, damn, no tattoos?”

Simmons signed with the Kings earlier this month after sitting out the entire 2025-26 season to fully recover from his lingering injuries.

Jordan Poole was briefly mentioned in the conversation because he was thought to be someone’s type, which caused someone to chime in, “Allegedly, I like light-skinned, I guess.”

That tangent ushered LaVine into the discussion.

“Ehhh,” one person said, while another uttered, “Hella fine.”

“Zach’s cute, but his personality fucking annoys me,” a person said. “He just seems like he’s hella like a prick.”

The group continues to compare Simmons and LaVine, as well as debating their looks.

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