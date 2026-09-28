Bruno Mars Jokingly Reacts to Drake Dancing With ‘Latina Crush’ Karol G: ‘I Will Get Her Back’

On Monday (Sept. 28), the “Locked Out Of Heaven” singer shared his hilarious reaction on Instagram after watching the Colombian superstar bring out the Iceman rapper as a surprise guest for the Houston, Texas stop of her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour on Sunday (Sept. 27)

Bruno Mars is weighing in after catching footage of Karol G performing with Drake .

“When you see Drake dancing with your latina crush in 4k @karolg @champagnepapi,” Mars captioned the photo of himself looking sternly out of a plane window. “Respond to me asap!! I have to get her back! I must get her back! I will get her back!”

Mars and Drake were both collaborators on Karol G’s latest album, No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto.