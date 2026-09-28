Bruno Mars Jokingly Reacts to Drake Dancing With ‘Latina Crush’ Karol G: ‘I Will Get Her Back’

Key Takeaways
- Bruno Mars jokingly demanded a response after seeing Drake dance with his “Latina crush” Karol G, declaring, “I will get her back!”
- Karol G brought out Drake during her Houston tour stop to perform their collaboration “Ahí,” plus his hits “One Dance” and “Janice STFU.”
- Bruno Mars and Drake both appear on Karol G’s album No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto, with Mars joining her on the English-language track “Still.”
Bruno Mars is weighing in after catching footage of Karol G performing with Drake.
On Monday (Sept. 28), the “Locked Out Of Heaven” singer shared his hilarious reaction on Instagram after watching the Colombian superstar bring out the Iceman rapper as a surprise guest for the Houston, Texas stop of her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour on Sunday (Sept. 27)
“When you see Drake dancing with your latina crush in 4k @karolg @champagnepapi,” Mars captioned the photo of himself looking sternly out of a plane window. “Respond to me asap!! I have to get her back! I must get her back! I will get her back!”
Mars and Drake were both collaborators on Karol G’s latest album, No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto.
Drake is featured on the track “Ahí,” which he performed with Karol G last night in addition to his hits “One Dance” and “Janice STFU.”
Mars collaborated with Karol in her second-ever, full-length English language track “Still,” which they performed together at SoFi Stadium last month. The official music video for the track also includes footage of the performance.