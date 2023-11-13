Drake and J. Cole to Hit the Road Together for 2024 Tour

The tour follows Drake's recent run of It's All a Blur dates with 21 Savage.

Nov 13, 2023
drake and cole tour logo
Image via Publicist
drake and cole tour logo
Image via Publicist

It’s All a Blur isn’t over.

Monday morning, Drake announced a run of tour dates with J. Cole for 2024, starting with a pair of shows at Denver’s Ball Arena. Tickets are on sale starting this Wednesday through a Cash App card presale, while general ticket sales kick off this Friday at 11 a.m. local time.

See a full list of dates for what's been dubbed the It's All a Blur Tour: Big As the What? experience. The final four dates (Belmont Park through Birmingham) are without Cole.

  • Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
  • Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
  • Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
  • Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
  • Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
  • Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
  • Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
  • Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
  • Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
  • Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
  • Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
  • Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
  • Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
  • Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
  • Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
  • Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
  • Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
  • Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
  • Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC

This story is being updated.

DrakeJ. ColeTour

Latest in Music