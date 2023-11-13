Drake and J. Cole to Hit the Road Together for 2024 Tour

It’s All a Blur isn’t over.

Monday morning, Drake announced a run of tour dates with J. Cole for 2024, starting with a pair of shows at Denver’s Ball Arena. Tickets are on sale starting this Wednesday through a Cash App card presale, while general ticket sales kick off this Friday at 11 a.m. local time.

See a full list of dates for what's been dubbed the It's All a Blur Tour: Big As the What? experience. The final four dates (Belmont Park through Birmingham) are without Cole.

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC

This story is being updated.