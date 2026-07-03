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North West
Style

North West Celebrates 'N0rth4evr' With Alex Moss Chain

The 12-year-old's debut EP arrived on Friday.

tara mahadevan77 days ago
Alex Moss and Yeat
Style

Yeat Celebrates Release of 'ADL' Album With Alex Moss Chain

Yeat celebrates the release of his new album, ADL, with a 200-carat Alex Moss chain.

tara mahadevan112 days ago
alexross/Instagram
Style

Alex Moss Designed an Iced-Out Tech Deck Dude for Xaviersobased

The chain, worth $220K, was designed to look like the East Coast rapper.

Jaelani Turner-Williams114 days ago
Movie theater chain worn by Fivio Foreign
Music

Fivio Foreign Shows Off Movie Theater Chain That Actually Plays Videos

The mini movie theater includes working speakers and adjustable seat headrests.

Alex Ocho192 days ago
Suge Knight in an orange prison uniform on the left, and Drake in a black outfit sitting at an event on the right.
Music

Suge Knight Says Drake’s 2Pac Chain Isn’t Real, Suggests Beating up Jeweler Who Sold It to Him

The former Death Row boss says the late rapper only wore his original diamond-studded chain.

Alex Ocho325 days ago
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Chance the Rapper
Music

Chance the Rapper Raps 'I Got a New Chain, It Say F*ck ICE' on 'Star Line' Song "Drapetomania"

Lil Chano from 79th dropped his second studio album on Friday.

tara mahadevan336 days ago
A young man with curly hair, wearing a white shirt and silver chains, stands outdoors at night with lights in the background.
Pop Culture

Jack Doherty Spotted Holding Bodyguard's Hand Months After Chain-Snatching Incident

The controversial YouTuber and former Kick streamer seems to be affected by the incident.

Joe Price406 days ago
Shedeur Sanders looks on during a ceremony to retire his jersey before the Black and Gold Spring Game.
Sports

Shedeur Sanders Debuts Custom ‘Legendary’ Chain for NFL Draft Day

The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is surrounded by family and friends in Texas as he waits to hear his name called.

Jose Martinez449 days ago
Drake smiling, sitting casually in black attire with jewelry. Next to him, a display case with a large, ornate diamond necklace.
Style

Did Drake Buy the N.E.R.D. Brain Pendant Chain Recently Featured in Kid Cudi’s Joopiter Auction?

Drake is no stranger to seemingly trolling-inspired jewelry purchases.

Trace William Cowen463 days ago
Two images side by side: Left shows a person with a chain, wearing a purple hoodie. Right shows a person with sunglasses and a cap, crossing arms.
Music

Playboi Carti Joined by Kai Cenat and Dabo During Electrifying Rolling Loud California 2025 Set

The weekend-closing set came two days after the long-awaited arrival of 'MUSIC.'

Trace William Cowen488 days ago
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A performer in a red outfit is energetically singing on stage, while another person in a blue jacket walks nearby.
Style

Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang Chain at Super Bowl Has Fans Thinking of 'A Minor' Line From "Not Like Us"

Kendrick handily delivered an unforgettable Super Bowl set in New Orleans on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen523 days ago
Alex Moss X Murakami X JP Wavy collaboration.
Style

Alex Moss Crafts Custom Piece for JP the Wavy Based on Takashi Murakami Illustrations

The custom chain and dual pendants celebrate JP the Wavy's recent collaboration with Takashi Murakami.

Joe Price526 days ago
A jeweled dog pendant, adorned with green and brown stones, displayed on a green fabric background.
Style

Alex Moss Unveils ‘Darryl’ Dog Chain Designed for Tyler, the Creator

The famed jeweler collaborates with the 'Chromakopia' rapper for a unique chain inspired by Tyler's fascination with Airedale Terriers.

Alex Ocho534 days ago
A split image showing Lil Baby and a screenshot of a video in which Lil Baby shows off his new chain.
Music

Lil Baby Says He Dropped $2.6 Million on 'WHAM' Chain and Rings

The rapper is gearing up to drop a new album entitled 'WHAM,' aka 'Who Hard As Me.'

Joe Price603 days ago
Drake walking outside in a colorful denim jacket with braided hair. Close-up of a beaded necklace with letters spelling "IT'S GIVIN."
Style

Drake’s 'Baddie Friend' Chain From BenDaDonnn Jokingly Declared 'Best Gift of the Year'

The 6 God's previous attempt at "normalizing girl compliments with my dogs" has now been immortalized.

Trace William Cowen625 days ago
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Sexyy Red
Music

Sexyy Red Shows Off Her 'Thugged-Out' Princess Peach Chain

Did the St. Louis rapper also get Gucci Mane's ice cream tattoo inked on her face?

tara mahadevan686 days ago
Dame Dash attending an event.
Music

Dame Dash Promises 'Original' Roc-A-Fella Chain to Whoever Bids $10 Million on 'Reasonable Doubts' Rights

The music executive said it's not an original piece if he didn't give out the chain.

Mark Elibert696 days ago
Snoop Dogg wearing a white jacket with an NBC logo and the text "Snoop Dogg", lifting his sunglasses. Close-up of a goat head pendant necklace
Style

Snoop Dogg Urges People Calling His Goat Chain 'Satanic' to 'Leave Me the F*ck Alone'

Snoop is far too busy to be dealing with this kind of "bullsh*t," as he made clear amid ongoing Olympics coverage.

Trace William Cowen718 days ago

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