Jewelry Designer Alex Moss On Creating Drake's Crown Jewel Of Toronto: 'No One's Ever Gonna Top That'
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The Toronto-born, New York-based designer had one task from the 6 God: "Do something crazy for Toronto."Erik Leijon
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Some of July’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like Drake’s $1 Million Tupac Ring, Rick Ross’ $20 Million Watch, and More
Take a look at some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases of July 2023 from Drake, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, and more.Lei Takanashi
Drake took to Instagram Sunday night to give fans a glimpse of his latest jewelry, showing off a new chain that features a collection of iced-out emojis.Brad Callas
Jas Prince gifted Drake, his dad, and his son Flawless Diamond Co. custom OVO owl chains to celebrate the rapper's 35th birthday this past weekend.Jordan Rose