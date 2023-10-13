Drake Celebrates Album Release With New 18-Carat Dog Bone Chain

The new jewelry arrives days after the "8AM in Charlotte" rapper took to Instagram to show off another new chain courtesy of Alex Moss.

Titled the "Crown Jewel of Toronto," the piece includes a diamond-encrusted design of Toronto's CN Tower—which is famously featured on the cover of Drake's 2016 album Views—that pays tribute to the city's sports teams with a detailed raptor dinosaur and a baseball bat-wielding blue jay bird. It's also got a smaller pendant of the Maple Leafs symbol, which holds a secret key inside.

"A project with my brother for ending it in the 6 and dropping on the 6th in the 6," Drake captioned the photo. "We call it the crown jewel @alexmoss. Any team that wins a chip we bring this straight to you for the whole off season."

Moss also gave Complex some insight into the creation, saying, "We started speaking about this concept about a year ago. There was a lot of back and forth for the design concept. We wanted to make sure this piece was perfect, timeless and designed as well as possible. That takes time, and I’m happy we kept re-inventing the concept until we landed on the final."