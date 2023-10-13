Drake Celebrates Album Release With New 18-Carat Dog Bone Chain

Fresh off the release of his new album For All the Dogs, Drake is celebrating by gifting himself a new chain of diamond-encrusted dog bones.
On Thursday, Lebanese jeweler Nadine Ghosn hopped on Instagram to unveil a new piece she designed for Drizzy. As detailed in her caption, the necklace, which is comprised of diamond encrusted dog bones, features 18-carat gold alongside 50 carats of white diamonds and six carats of pink.
"Custom for the one and only @champagnepapi," Ghosn captioned the post.
The new jewelry arrives days after the "8AM in Charlotte" rapper took to Instagram to show off another new chain courtesy of Alex Moss.
Titled the "Crown Jewel of Toronto," the piece includes a diamond-encrusted design of Toronto's CN Tower—which is famously featured on the cover of Drake's 2016 album Views—that pays tribute to the city's sports teams with a detailed raptor dinosaur and a baseball bat-wielding blue jay bird. It's also got a smaller pendant of the Maple Leafs symbol, which holds a secret key inside.
"A project with my brother for ending it in the 6 and dropping on the 6th in the 6," Drake captioned the photo. "We call it the crown jewel @alexmoss. Any team that wins a chip we bring this straight to you for the whole off season."
Moss also gave Complex some insight into the creation, saying, "We started speaking about this concept about a year ago. There was a lot of back and forth for the design concept. We wanted to make sure this piece was perfect, timeless and designed as well as possible. That takes time, and I’m happy we kept re-inventing the concept until we landed on the final."
Besides the "Crown Jewel of Toronto," the 36-year-old rapper has commissioned various pieces of jewelry throughout his career, including emerald Patek watches and Raptors championship rings. Earlier this month, we published a list of the top 10 among them. You can check out the ranking here.