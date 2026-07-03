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Some of the most disturbing and hard-to-watch movie scenes in film history. Including scenes similar to A Serbian Film, 12 Years A Slave & more.MattBarone
The Ponderosa Pet Resort fire left all 75 dogs in the Georgetown facility dead after the Saturday night blaze, with smoke making rescues impossible.Brenton Blanchet
Cudi found a "best friend" and "guardian angel" in Freshie, who first linked up with the 'MOTM III' artist more than a decade ago due to an HBO role.Trace William Cowen
The dog, named Gertie, had been missing for approximately five days before the owner of a nearby home alerted authorities to a strange sound.Trace William Cowen