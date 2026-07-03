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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Rapper Charli Baltimore attends the "Growing Up Hip Hop: New York" and "Untold Stories Of Hip Hop" special event at The Paley Center for Media on August 19, 2019 in New York City. LONG BEACH, CA - JANUARY 05: Rapper DMX performs at the DGK Agenda Party at Cafe Sevilla on January 5, 2012 in Long Beach, California.
Music

Charli Baltimore Recalls DMX's Reaction After She Fed His Dog Human Food: 'He Came Flying'

The rapper joked about DMX "flying into the kitchen" at the sight of her feeding his dog ground beef.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Chris Brown
Pop Culture

Chris Brown Dog Attack Trial Ends in Mistrial Due to Juror Misconduct

The selection process for the new jury has already begun.

tara mahadevan29 days ago
Meet the Woman Who Tattooed Her Dog's Ashes on Her Eyelids
Life

U.K. Woman Says Dog's Ashes Are Now Part of Her Eyeliner Tattoo

A permanent makeup artist turned grief into ink, mixing her 'soul dog' Patch's ashes into a semi-permanent eyeliner tattoo.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Theresa Randle Reportedly Caught Smoking Crack in a Closet with Her Ex's Dog
Pop Culture

'Bad Boys' Star Theresa Randle's Ex Alleges He Found Her Smoking Crack in His Home

Inside the restraining order claims against the former 'Bad Boys' star, from alleged break-ins to a shocking closet confrontation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Gayle King Says Her Ex-Husband Made Her Get Rid of Her Dog
Pop Culture

Gayle King Says Giving Up Her Dog for Her Ex-Husband ‘Should Have Been a Clue’

On 'CBS Mornings,' the anchor opened up about the painful red flag she missed, why she’s still ‘a little bitter,’ and her lifelong love of dogs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
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Megan Thee Stallion with curly red hair poses in a colorful bikini against a sunset backdrop.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Will Return to Miami Swim Week With New ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Swimwear Runway Show

The rapper and entrepreneur will debut fresh swimwear styles for women, men, and pets at PARAISO Miami Swim Week.

Alex Ocho59 days ago
There's a New Member of the British Royal Family
Pop Culture

There’s a New Member of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Family

Meet Otto, the English cocker spaniel puppy Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed in a new family photo for his first birthday.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
Isabel Klee attends Best Friends Animal Society’s Benefit to Save Them All on October 20, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

TikToker Isabel Klee and Her Foster Dogs Are Getting a TV Show

From viral foster dog videos to a new memoir and TV deal, Klee’s rescue work is heading to the screen.

Holly Riordan101 days ago
olden retriever dog Buddy, basketball-playing star of motion picture 'Air Bud,' with his owner Kevin DiCicco, near San Francisco.
Pop Culture

‘Air Bud’ Creator Kevin DiCicco Dead at 63

DiCicco created ‘Air Bud’ and owned Buddy, the dog who starred in the original film.

Holly Riordan115 days ago
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Instagram/redchocolateconnection
Life

Seven Stolen Dogs Make 17km Journey Back to Their Owners After Escaping Moving Truck in China

The pack safely reunited with their owners after traveling roughly ten miles together.

Jaelani Turner-Williams116 days ago
Actress Urged Fans to Send Ex-Boyfriend Dog Poop After Split
Pop Culture

Alice Evans Accused in Court of Urging Fans to Send Her Ex-Husband Dog Poop

Court testimony claims Alice Evans encouraged fans to send dog poop to ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd during their ongoing legal dispute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo136 days ago
A fluffy brown dog with curly fur and a black collar, sitting indoors and looking directly at the camera.
Life

Woman Arrested at Las Vegas Airport After Allegedly Abandoning 'Sweet' Dog at JetBlue Ticket Counter

“This sweet boy is incredible,” a local animal rescue organization said of the dog, now named JetBlue as a nod to the incident.

Trace William Cowen148 days ago
Lindsey Vonn with long blonde hair speaks at a press conference, wearing a white jacket.
Pop Culture

Lindsey Vonn Shares Heartbreaking Loss 1 Week After Crash

The Olympic champion opened up about a painful goodbye, honoring a bond she says will last forever.

Effie Orfanides149 days ago
Aspen Kartier.
Pop Culture

Streamer and Rapper Aspen Kartier Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges

A video circulating online appears to show the social media personality abuse a dog.

Jaelani Turner-Williams167 days ago
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Former Child Star Jenny Lewis Celebrates 50th Birthday by Marrying Her Dog
Pop Culture

Former Child Star Jenny Lewis Says She ‘Married’ Her Dog for Her 50th Birthday

The singer-songwriter shared photos from a birthday celebration that included a symbolic ceremony with her dog, Bobby Rhubarb.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago

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