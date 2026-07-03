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Heidi Klum in a black dress, smiling at an event, with people and flowers in the background.
Style

Heidi Klum Wears $10 Million Necklace to 2025 Met Gala: 'People Probably Think It’s Not Real'

"I keep touching it—is it still there?" joked Klum about the Lorraine Schwartz jewel strung on fishing wire.

Alex Ocho438 days ago
A jeweled dog pendant, adorned with green and brown stones, displayed on a green fabric background.
Style

Alex Moss Unveils ‘Darryl’ Dog Chain Designed for Tyler, the Creator

The famed jeweler collaborates with the 'Chromakopia' rapper for a unique chain inspired by Tyler's fascination with Airedale Terriers.

Alex Ocho534 days ago
Billie Eilish sitting on stage under pink lighting, holding a microphone, with a bracelet being thrown in the air.
Music

Billie Eilish Gets Hit in the Face by Flying Bracelet During Concert

Eilish is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour.

Alex Ocho579 days ago
Drake walking outside in a colorful denim jacket with braided hair. Close-up of a beaded necklace with letters spelling "IT'S GIVIN."
Style

Drake’s 'Baddie Friend' Chain From BenDaDonnn Jokingly Declared 'Best Gift of the Year'

The 6 God's previous attempt at "normalizing girl compliments with my dogs" has now been immortalized.

Trace William Cowen624 days ago
Snoop Dogg wearing a white jacket with an NBC logo and the text "Snoop Dogg", lifting his sunglasses. Close-up of a goat head pendant necklace
Style

Snoop Dogg Urges People Calling His Goat Chain 'Satanic' to 'Leave Me the F*ck Alone'

Snoop is far too busy to be dealing with this kind of "bullsh*t," as he made clear amid ongoing Olympics coverage.

Trace William Cowen717 days ago
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Style

Chief Keef Gets Wild New 'Almighty Sosa Loud' Chain From Alex Moss

The elaborate piece is a take on the 'Loud House' character Lincoln Loud.

tara mahadevan892 days ago
Style

Drake Debuts Dog Leash Chain With 50 Carats of Diamonds in “First Person Shooter” Video

Jeweler Nadine Ghosn outdid herself with this one.

Alex Ocho975 days ago
Style

Drake Celebrates Album Release With New 18-Carat Dog Bone Chain

Courtesy of jeweler Nadine Ghosn, the necklace arrives on the heels of another chain crafted by Alex Moss.

Brad Callas1008 days ago
Style

Drake Unveils Extravagant Alex Moss Chain Honoring Toronto Franchises: 'Any Team That Wins a Chip, We Bring This Straight to You'

The necklace arrives nearly a year after the 6 God enlisted the celebrity jeweler for an iced-out chain following the release of 'Her Loss.'

Brad Callas1011 days ago
Style

Aaron Gordon Got a Diamond Chain of Him Posterizing Landry Shamet

The Nuggets forward's iconic dunk took place last December against the Phoenix Suns.

Brad Callas1029 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fans React to Whoopi Goldberg Returning to 'The View' With Folding Chair Necklace Honoring Montgomery Brawl

Goldberg was absent from last week's Season 27 premiere due to her third battle with COVID, but she came back in a big way.

Mark Elibert1040 days ago
Kim Kardashian and Diana, the Princess of Wales, in a splice image
Style

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Buys Diamond Cross Necklace Famously Worn by Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian has reportedly purchased the famous purple diamond cross necklace which Princess Diana wore at a 1987 charity gala in London.

Joe Price1276 days ago
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend the 2022 MET Gala
Music

Swizz Beatz Gifts Alicia Keys $400,000 Egyptian-Themed Necklace

Swizz Beatz surprised his wife Alicia Keys with an extravagant piece of jewelry, as he gifted the R&amp;B legend a $400,000 Egyptian-themed necklace.

Brad Callas1477 days ago
Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle
Style

Drake Rocks $1.9 Million Necklace From Frank Ocean’s Homer Luxury Company

The OVO boss showed off the iced-out piece in a series of Instagram photos. The necklace is presented in 18K white gold with 0.33 inch white diamonds.

Joshua Espinoza1582 days ago
dead body
Life

Two Texas Teens Charged After Allegedly Taking Necklace From Man's Corpse in Snapchat Video

"I am still shook. I’m disturbed by it,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said of a Snapchat post allegedly depicting two Texas teens stealing a necklace off a dead man.

Brenton Blanchet1809 days ago
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cardi-offset
Style

Offset and Cardi B Gift Kulture a Richard Mille Watch Reportedly Worth 6 Figures for Third Birthday (UPDATE)

Cardi B and Offset celebrated the third birthday of their daughter Kulture over the weekend, and she got some extremely expensive-looking gifts.

Joe Price1831 days ago
cops
Life

Police Say Woman Stole $1 Million Worth of Jewelry as Date Slept (UPDATE)

Police in Atlanta say that a woman stole jewelry with an estimated value of $1 million from her date's hotel room safe while he was sleeping.

Gavin Evans1842 days ago
megan-fox-mgk
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Explains Necklace Containing Megan Fox's Blood

In an appearance on 'Ellen,' Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his romance with Megan Fox, speaking about that necklace containing some of her blood.

Joe Price1892 days ago

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