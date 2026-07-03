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Heidi Klum Wears $10 Million Necklace to 2025 Met Gala: 'People Probably Think It’s Not Real'
"I keep touching it—is it still there?" joked Klum about the Lorraine Schwartz jewel strung on fishing wire.
Alex Moss Unveils ‘Darryl’ Dog Chain Designed for Tyler, the Creator
The famed jeweler collaborates with the 'Chromakopia' rapper for a unique chain inspired by Tyler's fascination with Airedale Terriers.
Billie Eilish Gets Hit in the Face by Flying Bracelet During Concert
Eilish is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour.
Drake’s 'Baddie Friend' Chain From BenDaDonnn Jokingly Declared 'Best Gift of the Year'
The 6 God's previous attempt at "normalizing girl compliments with my dogs" has now been immortalized.
Snoop Dogg Urges People Calling His Goat Chain 'Satanic' to 'Leave Me the F*ck Alone'
Snoop is far too busy to be dealing with this kind of "bullsh*t," as he made clear amid ongoing Olympics coverage.
Chief Keef Gets Wild New 'Almighty Sosa Loud' Chain From Alex Moss
The elaborate piece is a take on the 'Loud House' character Lincoln Loud.
Drake Debuts Dog Leash Chain With 50 Carats of Diamonds in “First Person Shooter” Video
Jeweler Nadine Ghosn outdid herself with this one.
Drake Celebrates Album Release With New 18-Carat Dog Bone Chain
Courtesy of jeweler Nadine Ghosn, the necklace arrives on the heels of another chain crafted by Alex Moss.
Drake Unveils Extravagant Alex Moss Chain Honoring Toronto Franchises: 'Any Team That Wins a Chip, We Bring This Straight to You'
The necklace arrives nearly a year after the 6 God enlisted the celebrity jeweler for an iced-out chain following the release of 'Her Loss.'
Aaron Gordon Got a Diamond Chain of Him Posterizing Landry Shamet
The Nuggets forward's iconic dunk took place last December against the Phoenix Suns.
Fans React to Whoopi Goldberg Returning to 'The View' With Folding Chair Necklace Honoring Montgomery Brawl
Goldberg was absent from last week's Season 27 premiere due to her third battle with COVID, but she came back in a big way.
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Buys Diamond Cross Necklace Famously Worn by Princess Diana
Kim Kardashian has reportedly purchased the famous purple diamond cross necklace which Princess Diana wore at a 1987 charity gala in London.
Swizz Beatz Gifts Alicia Keys $400,000 Egyptian-Themed Necklace
Swizz Beatz surprised his wife Alicia Keys with an extravagant piece of jewelry, as he gifted the R&B legend a $400,000 Egyptian-themed necklace.
Drake Rocks $1.9 Million Necklace From Frank Ocean’s Homer Luxury Company
The OVO boss showed off the iced-out piece in a series of Instagram photos. The necklace is presented in 18K white gold with 0.33 inch white diamonds.
Two Texas Teens Charged After Allegedly Taking Necklace From Man's Corpse in Snapchat Video
"I am still shook. I’m disturbed by it,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said of a Snapchat post allegedly depicting two Texas teens stealing a necklace off a dead man.
Offset and Cardi B Gift Kulture a Richard Mille Watch Reportedly Worth 6 Figures for Third Birthday (UPDATE)
Cardi B and Offset celebrated the third birthday of their daughter Kulture over the weekend, and she got some extremely expensive-looking gifts.
Police Say Woman Stole $1 Million Worth of Jewelry as Date Slept (UPDATE)
Police in Atlanta say that a woman stole jewelry with an estimated value of $1 million from her date's hotel room safe while he was sleeping.
Machine Gun Kelly Explains Necklace Containing Megan Fox's Blood
In an appearance on 'Ellen,' Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his romance with Megan Fox, speaking about that necklace containing some of her blood.