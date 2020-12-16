Still have a stylish individual on your shopping list for this holiday season? Good news. If you are still racking your brain for the perfect gift idea for that streetwear lover in your life who's just trying to put together the freshest fit possible, this week is filled with plenty of worthy options.

Drake's NOCTA line of winter-ready apparel with Nike is finally hitting retailers, Kith is gearing up for the upcoming NBA season with an off court line of Knicks gear that was given some legendary promo by Dipset, Supreme is getting in the holiday spirit with its Winter 2020 T-shirts, and Joe Freshgoods takes it back to the '70s with his Converse collab centered around a patchwork edition of the Chuck 70. Elsewhere, there are plenty of other great releases from the likes of Denim Tears, Telfar, Needles, and more.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best style releases below.