Needles

Needles is a Japanese fashion brand founded in 1997 by Keizo Shimizu as a sub-brand of Nepenthes, known for its deconstructed garments that blend vintage Americana with precise Japanese tailoring. The label’s signature butterfly-embroidered track pants have become a cult favorite among stylish celebrities like A$AP Rocky, emblematic of its approach to reimagining classic sportswear through reconstructed silhouettes and unexpected fabric pairings. Collectors prioritize Needles for its intricate detailing and the way it challenges traditional streetwear norms, often mixing velour, corduroy, and patchwork in limited releases. Its relevance traces back to the late ’90s underground fashion scene in Tokyo, where it carved a niche by merging artisanal craftsmanship with a rebellious, offbeat aesthetic that continues to influence street culture worldwide.

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