Described as "a collection for the collective," the first look at pieces included in the first wave of Drake's new Nike sub-label NOCTA has arrived.

Design-wise, fans can expect a blend of functional and cosmetic details including reflective piping and beveled swooshes. Pieces unveiled on Thursday include a black hoodie for $120, a black puffer jacket for $400, fleece pants for $110, crew socks for $30, and more.

Get a closer look below. For order info, click here. The pieces open up for availability at 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Image via Nike x NOCTA

"This moment is full circle for me," Drake said earlier this month when officially announcing his NOCTA label, the name of which is a reference to his nocturnal creative process. "I mean, growing up Nike was everything. It felt like every shoe I wanted, every athlete I liked, everything I owned was Nike. It didn't mean anything unless it had a Swoosh."

Speaking on how inspiring it was to watch athletes repping the Nike label when he was younger, Drake said he's always felt there was "an opportunity" for the brand to embrace an entertainer in the same manner.

"I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal," Drake, whose "Summer Games" remains a highly revistable gem a full two years later and should absolutely be given the sequel treatment one day, said.