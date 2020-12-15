Mariah Carey's classic 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas is well-represented in the latest Supreme drop.

The Mariah t-shirt in question, no doubt the highlight from this assortment of Supreme tees, is built around a design featuring a handwritten Mariah font. Also featured in this batch is a "Protection From Suckas" t-shirt complete with a bear design, a blue flame logo tee, a tribute to Godfrey Reggio's Koyaanisqatsi, and more.

The shirts are available in most places starting Dec. 17 (Dec. 19 for Japan). Below, get a closer look at the lineup:

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

"All I Want for Christmas Is You," the widely adored classic from Mariah's holiday-themed 1994 album, recently returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second year in a row. This season has also seen the launch of Mariah's new holiday special on Apple TV+, featuring Ariana Grande and more.