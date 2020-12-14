For Joe Robinson (a.k.a. Joe Freshgoods), each piece in his new collaborative effort with Converse is intended to be a history lesson.

The collab sees Joe channeling and reinterpreting Chicago circa 1976. In a short film titled "A Shirt to Sleep In," the collection is given the narrative treatment by way of director Nem Perez and writer Steven Caputo.

"I wanted to approach the collection like a reader scrolling through a book about love, Black culture, soul, and art," Joe said in a statement. "Each piece is a history lesson."

Included in the new collection are the Pro Leather, the Chuck 70, hoodies, track bottoms, duffles, and t-shirts.  Prices range from $50 for a tie-dye t-shirt to $120 for the Pro Leather.

Following a walk-up experience in celebration of the new collection over the weekend, the Converse x Joe Freshgoods collab is available via the official Joe site starting at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 14.

Below, get a closer look at the collection via a selection of '70s-themed campaign images and product shots:

