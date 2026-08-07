GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Michael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'

"At the same venue is crazy," the Brooklyn Nets forward said.

Michael Porter Jr. attends Tequila Don Julio 1942 FIFA World Cup™ 2026 Suite at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Image via Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

Michael Porter Jr. apparently found himself cornered at one of the summer's biggest celebrity gatherings.

The Brooklyn Nets forward revealed on the July 28 episode of the Girls, Disrupted podcast that five of his former girlfriends were all present at Michael Rubin's 2026 All White Party in Bridgehampton, New York, over Fourth of July weekend.

"I had five of my exes at Rubin's all White Party,” Porter said around the four-minute, 25-second mark in the video below. “It was hectic in there for me. At the same venue is crazy. I had to navigate a lot that night. But I decided to do my thing and stay out of the way.”

He did not name any of the five women.

Porter also told the podcast he is done with situationships.

The annual Rubin’s annual party featured performances by Alicia Keys and Cardi B and drew a star-studded crowd. Among those confirmed in attendance were Drake, Kim Kardashian, and Ice Spice.

Porter was publicly linked to Ice Spice earlier this year. The two were spotted together at a Manhattan nightclub on Jan. 5, arriving around 11:30 p.m. and leaving around 2 a.m. A witness told Page Six at the time that the pair were "definitely close, chatting in each other's ear, she had her arms around him."

He previously dated former Disney Channel actress Madison Pettis from 2016 through mid-2017. The two met after Pettis reached out to him following a birthday shoutout Steph Curry gave Porter on Instagram.

In March, Pettis appeared on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast and, without naming Porter directly, called her ex a "psychopath" and said she ended things before he entered the league.

Porter fired back in May 2026 on the One Night with Steiny podcast.

"That was crazy. I wasn't feeling that at all because, bro, we dated for what, three months, and nothing happened crazy," he said.

He added, "I don't know why 10 years later she's getting on a podcast talking about, 'He's a psychopath.' She's scaring all the jawns away." He referred to Pettis during the same appearance as "what's her name."

Porter, who won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023, was traded to Brooklyn in June 2025.

Related Stories

(L-R) Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire.
Music

Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire Spotted Getting Cozy, Snapped Allegedly Kissing at Party (UPDATE)

Photos of the 'Y2K' rapper and the 'Spider-Man' actor allegedly locking lips has social media divided.

Alex Ocho36 days ago
Lil Wayne.
Music

Did Lil Wayne Skip Out on Maine Show to Attend Michael Rubin's White Party?

One day after being a no-show on the opening night of his tour, Wayne attended the annual White Party.

Jose Martinez36 days ago
LeBron James in a striped shirt and cap stands in front of a purple backdrop with logos like Popeyes, Amazon Music, and Snapchat.
Sports

LeBron James, Tiffany Haddish, Travis Bennett, and More Hit UNINTERRUPTED's NYC Athlete Party

Jutta Leerdam, Chiney Ogwumike, and more were also in attendance.

Trace William Cowen22 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicFenix Flexin Does U-Turn, Says He Did Use AI to Make Viral Hit "Rubberz"
4
SneakersNike Teases New Kobe Model
5
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
6
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App