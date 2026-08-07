Michael Porter Jr. apparently found himself cornered at one of the summer's biggest celebrity gatherings. The Brooklyn Nets forward revealed on the July 28 episode of the Girls, Disrupted podcast that five of his former girlfriends were all present at Michael Rubin's 2026 All White Party in Bridgehampton, New York, over Fourth of July weekend. "I had five of my exes at Rubin's all White Party,” Porter said around the four-minute, 25-second mark in the video below. “It was hectic in there for me. At the same venue is crazy. I had to navigate a lot that night. But I decided to do my thing and stay out of the way.” He did not name any of the five women.

Porter also told the podcast he is done with situationships. The annual Rubin’s annual party featured performances by Alicia Keys and Cardi B and drew a star-studded crowd. Among those confirmed in attendance were Drake, Kim Kardashian, and Ice Spice. Porter was publicly linked to Ice Spice earlier this year. The two were spotted together at a Manhattan nightclub on Jan. 5, arriving around 11:30 p.m. and leaving around 2 a.m. A witness told Page Six at the time that the pair were "definitely close, chatting in each other's ear, she had her arms around him." He previously dated former Disney Channel actress Madison Pettis from 2016 through mid-2017. The two met after Pettis reached out to him following a birthday shoutout Steph Curry gave Porter on Instagram. In March, Pettis appeared on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast and, without naming Porter directly, called her ex a "psychopath" and said she ended things before he entered the league.