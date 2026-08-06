T.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions

"I'm gonna let the cat out of the bag. I got a record with Wayne, and that muthafucka going stupid," he said, before going on to explain that a last-minute production hitch — namely the producer adding a bit too much sauce to the song — kept it off the final album. "When he went in and did what he did, it was like, ahh shit, it don't feel the same as it did."

Speaking in a new interview with Red Bull Music , the King of the South, who released his 12th (and supposedly final) album in June, shared that while the tracklist was packed with stellar guest features, there was one name missing from the final version.

T.I. has revealed that he's sitting on an unreleased Lil Wayne verse that was originally supposed to feature on his new album, Kill the King .

Tip said he's giving the producer "more time to perfect the production" and still plans to put the record out. "I'm looking forward to presenting that to the world," he shared.

Where the track will land is yet to be determined, although, it sounds like there might be a deluxe edition of Kill the King on the way. T.I. told Red Bull Music that he originally planned for his new album to feature 32 tracks but cut it down to 18 due to issues with "sample clearances and production tweaks."

On the album's final song, "Continental," if you listen closely to the closing seconds, it concludes with the faint voice of a woman saying: "To be continued," teasing a potential return which might mean an extended version of the LP.

While he didn't confirm it officially, T.I. did say there's plenty of music left in the vault. "I recorded so many records for this album and there's other songs that I did not put on here that I still think people should hear at some point," he said.

Tip's Red Bull interview was tied to his new freestyle with Killer Mike and Domani for the brand's Spiral series. You can check it out above.