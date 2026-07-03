Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. has made a significant impact in the NBA, with his career shaped by a determined comeback from serious back injuries. After entering the NBA in 2018 following a standout tenure at the University of Missouri, Porter Jr. played for the Denver Nuggets, contributing to their 2023 NBA championship. In 2025, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he continues to carve out a role as a modern stretch forward who can seamlessly shift between creating his own shot and spacing the floor. Porter Jr. shines in clutch moments, frequently delivering deep three-pointers and midrange pull-ups that swing momentum in his team’s favor. His unique combination of 6-foot-10 length and sharp shooting makes him a versatile offensive threat that keeps defenders guessing, a skill set that has also drawn attention from sneaker brands eager to align with his growing impact on the evolving NBA scene.

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Joshua Espinoza240 days ago
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The Brooklyn Nets forward said his take is based on "real-life experience."

Jose Martinez241 days ago
Basketball player in a Brooklyn Nets jersey, number 17, holding a basketball on the court.
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Mark Elibert262 days ago
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A basketball player in a Brooklyn Nets jersey speaks into a microphone at a press conference.
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Michael Porter Jr. Says He Split Rent With His Ex-Girlfriend Despite His $200 Million NBA Contract

Porter says making his ex-girlfriend split rent helped him know she was there for the “right intention.”

Mark Elibert297 days ago
Basketball player in a "Mile High" jersey on the left; woman with long blonde hair in a striped outfit on the right.
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Michael Porter Jr. Hosts Brittney Renner on His Podcast, Talks Dating Rules

Michael Porter Jr. features Brittney Renner on his podcast, following her recent argument with NBA player PJ Washington.

Mark Elibert316 days ago
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Michael Porter Jr. Weighs In on ‘Gay Son or Thot Daughter’ Debate: ‘I’m Not Gon’ Lie, Either One’

Michael Porter Jr. goes viral after saying either a thot daughter or gay son would break a lot of men's hearts.

Mark Elibert322 days ago
Michael Porter Jr.
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Michael Porter Jr. Debates Women vs. Boys Basketball: 'No Disrespect'

It comes after Porter Jr. ruffled some feathers last year over comments he made about WNBA demands for pay equity.

Trey Alston322 days ago
(L-R) Michael Porter Jr. and Sophie Rain.
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Michael Porter Jr. Calls Men 'Lame' for Contributing to Sophie Rain's $82M OnlyFans Earnings

"They're probably talking to some dude in the Philippines who's running her account. So y'all wasting ya'lls breath doing that."

Jaelani Turner-Williams322 days ago
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Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokić in white jerseys with colorful accents on a court, interacting during a game.
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Michael Porter Jr. Says Nikola Jokić Advised Him to Use Condoms After Nets Trade

When Porter spoke with the Nuggets group chat about his trade, Jokić gave him some comical advice.

Joe Price330 days ago
Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets, now the Brooklyn Nets, talks with the media after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
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Michael Porter Jr. Shows Andrew Tate Clips to Women: 'I'll Play Devil's Advocate'

He also suggested that if he's to date anyone, they have to "bring something to the table."

Joe Price337 days ago
Michael Porter, Jr. in a Denver Nuggets jersey with number 1, on the court with a bandaged shoulder, focused expression.
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Michael Porter Jr. Warns Sports Betting Can Affect ‘Integrity’ of NBA Games

His comments come a year after his brother Jontay was banned from the NBA for gambling.

Alex Ocho340 days ago
NBA Star Michael Porter Jr. Admits to This Vice
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NBA Star Michael Porter Jr. Admits to This Vice

"Everybody has different things that they struggle with," he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo340 days ago
Smiling basketball player holding a ball, wearing a 'LIONS' jersey
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Michael Porter Jr.'s Brother Jevon Porter Arrested for Suspected DWI

Porter recently signed with Loyola Marymount's men's basketball team.

Joe Price808 days ago
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Basketball player in action on the court, wearing a white and red jersey
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Coban Porter, Brother of Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence for Deadly DUI Crash

Porter was driving drunk at an estimated speed of 50 MPH in a 30 MPH zone.

Mark Elibert820 days ago
Two people sitting and conversing, one in a grey coat, the other in a brown hooded outfit
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Michael Porter Jr. Tells Ex-Adult Film Star Lana Rhoades He's Seen 'Fetishes Get So Crazy' With NBA Players

Apparently, some celebrities like to eat cookies with poop in them.

Joe Price827 days ago
Left: A basketball player in a Denver uniform. Right: A woman in a low-cut top at an event
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Nobody Was Expecting to See Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Have Former Adult Film Star Lana Rhoades on His Podcast

The 'Curious Mike' host's "no, that's definitely tough" reaction is definitely getting a lot of traction.

Jose Martinez835 days ago

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