Michael Rubin on Viral White Party Photos and Why He’s More Careful Now

Michael Rubin knows his White Party photos can take on a life of their own—and he is not pretending he hasn’t noticed. During a loose, joke-heavy appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Fanatics CEO acknowledged that the viral reaction to previous pictures has made him more careful about what reaches social media. “I’ve hugged many people drunk every which way—front, back—and don’t give a f*ck,” Rubin said. “But I would say after that happened, it’s definitely made me more sensitive to not have a picture like that go out.”

Rubin was referring to the internet commentary generated by photos of him embracing guests from behind at his celebrity-packed gatherings. He insisted, however, that the attention had not changed his personality. “We can have fun. We can hug,” he said, before joking that if he encountered one of the hosts after “like 10 drinks,” he would jump on his back. That freewheeling energy has helped make Rubin’s annual White Party one of the most closely watched celebrity events of the summer. After taking a one-year break, the invitation-only bash returned this year to his waterfront estate in Bridgehampton, bringing together major names from sports, music, Hollywood, fashion, and business. Vogue, which was there for the festivities, reported that the latest guest list included Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Martha Stewart, Sofia Vergara, Ice Spice, and Odell Beckham Jr. Keys performed “Empire State of Mind” against a fireworks display, while Cardi, Snoop, and Wayne also took the stage. The White Party may be Rubin’s most visible private event, but FanaticsFest is his attempt to bottle that collision of sports and culture for a paying public. The four-day convention at New York City’s Javits Center will feature hundreds of athletes and celebrities, live podcasts, panels, autograph sessions, interactive sports challenges, and limited-edition merchandise releases.

Fanatics Games will give attendees opportunities to compete against professional athletes, while tailgate areas will offer food, games, and exclusive apparel drops. Rubin’s influence in those worlds extends well beyond merchandise and parties. He also helped establish the REFORM Alliance after Meek Mill’s legal case drew national attention. “I watched something horrible happen to Meek that was wrong,” Rubin said. “I’m an entrepreneur. It’s my responsibility that we’ve got to go start something to fix this.” According to Rubin, the organization’s work has affected more than one million people who otherwise might have remained under probation supervision. Rubin described that effort—and his broader network—as less about calculated positioning than helping the people around him advance.

“I don’t care—white, Black, purple—it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I want everyone to do great. I want all of us to grow together, all of us to push each other up.”