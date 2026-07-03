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Karl-Anthony Towns waving at audience during Late Night appearance
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns on Brooklyn Celebrating Knicks Championship: 'They Have a Whole Team!'

"I've never seen all five boroughs get together," KAT said.

Trace William Cowen31 days ago
Timothée Chalamet in a denim jacket with orange accents gestures animatedly in a crowd at a game.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Details Lifelong Knicks Love, Playfully Digs at Nets Fans in Resurfaced Clip

In the resurfaced clip, the 'Dune' franchise star joked "there's something wrong with you" if you're a Nets fan.

Trace William Cowen32 days ago
De'Aaron Fox takes a breather during Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.
Bets

NBA Trade Rumors: De’Aaron Fox To Magic, Nets Or Heat?

Fox, who was an NBA All-Star this past February, is a great buy-low candidate this summer as his stock plummeted in the NBA Finals.

Matt Burke33 days ago
James Harden and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets high-five on the basketball court, wearing navy jerseys with the Nets logo.
Sports

Kevin Durant on James Harden's Brooklyn Nets Exit: 'What Happened, Bro?'

On the latest season of Netflix's NBA docuseries 'Starting 5,' Durant didn't have a lot to say about his former teammate.

Joe Price271 days ago
Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokić in white jerseys with colorful accents on a court, interacting during a game.
Sports

Michael Porter Jr. Says Nikola Jokić Advised Him to Use Condoms After Nets Trade

When Porter spoke with the Nuggets group chat about his trade, Jokić gave him some comical advice.

Joe Price330 days ago
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Michael Porter, Jr. in a Denver Nuggets jersey with number 1, on the court with a bandaged shoulder, focused expression.
Sports

Michael Porter Jr. Warns Sports Betting Can Affect ‘Integrity’ of NBA Games

His comments come a year after his brother Jontay was banned from the NBA for gambling.

Alex Ocho340 days ago
NBA Star Michael Porter Jr. Admits to This Vice
Sports

NBA Star Michael Porter Jr. Admits to This Vice

"Everybody has different things that they struggle with," he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo340 days ago
Basketball player Dwight Howard in a sleeveless black shirt, smiling during a game.
Sports

Dwight Howard on Lakers-Nets Trades: ‘LeGM Said That’s Enough, DLo’

On Sunday, it was announced that the Lakers' D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis would be traded to the Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

Alex Ocho563 days ago
Mark Cuban at a Dallas Mavericks game, Kyrie Irving at the BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest.
Sports

Mark Cuban on Why He Traded for Kyrie Irving After Several Controversial Seasons: ‘He’s Got a Heart of Gold'

Before he came to the Mavericks, Cuban thought Irving was "a team killer."

Joe Price660 days ago
Sports

Kyrie Irving Blames Mayor Eric Adams When Asked About Underwhelming Stint With Nets

The 2016 NBA champion couldn't play home games for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-2022 season due to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Mark Elibert892 days ago
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Music

Cam'ron Apologizes to Ben Simmons After Claiming They Almost Fought

Cam issued the apology after recalling a tense encounter with the Brooklyn Nets star: "I thought that it was something that it wasn’t."

Joshua Espinoza905 days ago
Sports

Nets' Mikal Bridges Says He's Eaten Chipotle Every Day for Last Decade: 'It's Too Fire'

The Nets star also broke down his go-to order.

Joe Price933 days ago
Sports

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Channels Kobe Bryant at FIBA World Cup: 'God Was With Me and Kobe Was With Me for Sure'

The former NBA player drew comparisons to the late Black Mamba after scoring a tournament-high 39 points on Monday as Jordan lost to New Zealand

Brad Callas1055 days ago
Sports

Jeff Teague Recalls Crossing Up His Brother Marquis Teague During 2014 Game, Paul Pierce Roasting Him

According to Teague, Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer called out Jeff for taking it easy on his brother.

Brad Callas1096 days ago
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Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving
Sports

Kyrie Irving Suggests Nets Would Have Won 2021 Title if He Wasn’t Injured by Giannis

Kyrie Irving believes the Nets were well on their way to an NBA title in 2021 before the point guard got injured in the team’s second round series vs. Milwaukee

Brad Callas1180 days ago

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