GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Cam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage

Cam was mad that Mensa, in a social media post, mistakenly attributed to the Dipset rapper an offensive remark about people in Africa.

Split image of Cam'ron and Vic Mensa.
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty; JC Olivera/Getty

Cam’ron has accused Vic Mensa of “clickbaiting” and “clout-chasing” in a social media post in which he addressed offensive remarks from the Dipset member about people in Africa.

The story begins with the July 15th episode of Cam’s show Talk With Flee. About three minutes in, Cam began discussing the “motherland.”

“I’m not African,” he said. “I fuck with Africans… I’m not African, bro. [Co-host] Sen [City] went to Africa and told me people stink.”

Those comments upset Vic enough to make a social media video criticizing them on July 24. In the video, he opens by saying, “I saw Cam’ron saying he’s not an African, and that Africa stinks.” He went on to show the video of Cam saying, “Sen went to Africa and told me people stink.”

In his video, Mensa also explained the possible ancestral origins of Cam’s last name, Giles, and how they likely trace back to Africa.

Cam clarified on the latest episode of Talk With Flee that he did not say people in Africa stink — he was simply characterizing what his co-host said. He was upset that Vic Mensa portrayed the comments as something he had directly.

“Yo homeboy, why is you clickbaiting, talking about, ‘I said the people in Africa stink,’ because I didn’t say that,” he said at the 3:12 mark of the video below. “I was repeating what somebody said. You clickbaiting and clout-chasing.”

Cam then took a dig at Vic’s Roc-a-Fella neck tattoo, saying, “I’m disappointed in you. But what do I expect in a n***a with a Roc-a-Fella tattoo on his neck?”

The Dipset rapper later admitted to trolling Vic.

“At the end of the day, I’m just trolling with the Roc-a-Fella tattoo,” he said. “I don’t know why he has one.”

Cam seemed so determined to clown Mensa for misconstruing who made the remark about people in Africa that the Talk With Flee host completely ignored what bothered Vic most, which was Cam denying he was African.

“Culturally, you resonate with America. Fine, that’s a nationality,” Mensa said in the above video. “You may have European or indigenous blood, but your ancestral origin is overwhelmingly African. Take a DNA test. You tell me what it says.”

Related Stories

Cam'ron
Music

Cam'ron Explains Why He Wouldn't Participate In Dipset Reunion

"It’s mad members of Dipset. I’m just saying I wouldn’t be there.”

Trey Alston61 days ago
Two men are speaking into microphones. Cam'ron on the left wears a pink hat and hoodie. Comedian Red Grant on the right wears a black shirt, smiling while holding a mic.
Music

Cam'ron Slams Comedian Red Grant for Calling Him a Liar Over Katt Williams' Fart Story

Cam recently recalled how Katt Williams had a falling out with Dipset after one of its members allegedly farted on him. Comedian Red Grant denied the claims.

Alex Ocho514 days ago
US rapper Vic Mensa attends Ebony Power 100 Gala at Nya Studios in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024.
Music

Vic Mensa Announces Birth of Son Mansa Musa

On not previously sharing that his family had grown, Mensa said he wanted to "protect our peace."

Jaelani Turner-Williams549 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicFenix Flexin Does U-Turn, Says He Did Use AI to Make Viral Hit "Rubberz"
4
SneakersNike Teases New Kobe Model
5
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
6
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App