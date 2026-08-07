Cam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage

Cam’ron has accused Vic Mensa of “clickbaiting” and “clout-chasing” in a social media post in which he addressed offensive remarks from the Dipset member about people in Africa. The story begins with the July 15th episode of Cam’s show Talk With Flee. About three minutes in, Cam began discussing the “motherland.” “I’m not African,” he said. “I fuck with Africans… I’m not African, bro. [Co-host] Sen [City] went to Africa and told me people stink.”

Those comments upset Vic enough to make a social media video criticizing them on July 24. In the video, he opens by saying, “I saw Cam’ron saying he’s not an African, and that Africa stinks.” He went on to show the video of Cam saying, “Sen went to Africa and told me people stink.” In his video, Mensa also explained the possible ancestral origins of Cam’s last name, Giles, and how they likely trace back to Africa.

Cam clarified on the latest episode of Talk With Flee that he did not say people in Africa stink — he was simply characterizing what his co-host said. He was upset that Vic Mensa portrayed the comments as something he had directly. “Yo homeboy, why is you clickbaiting, talking about, ‘I said the people in Africa stink,’ because I didn’t say that,” he said at the 3:12 mark of the video below. “I was repeating what somebody said. You clickbaiting and clout-chasing.”