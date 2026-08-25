Dolly Parton's Broadway Musical Will Open as Planned in 2027

Dolly Parton’s Broadway musical will continue as planned despite her passing.

“As was Dolly’s wish, the Broadway production of Dolly: A True Original Musical will begin previews December 7 at the St. James Theatre in New York City,” producers for the musical said in a statement shared with Deadline.

The show’s official opening night will take place on January 19, 2027, which would’ve been Parton’s 81st birthday.

The biomusical had its world premiere in Parton’s hometown of Nashville in 2025, and includes a number of her classic hit singles like “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and many more.

The Nashville premiere cast starred Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Quinn Titcomb, who played Parton at different stages of her life, according to Playbill. Casting for the show’s Broadway run has yet to be announced.