Knicks Fan Uses Halloween Decorations to Recreate OG Anunoby’s NBA Finals Tip-In Play

The lawn of a house in New Jersey is paying homage to the moment that forever cemented OG Anunoby’s name in New York Knicks history with its Halloween decorations.

With the Knicks down to the San Antonio Spurs, 106-105, with 5.7 seconds remaining in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, Jalen Brunson attempted a long, contested three-pointer over the outstretched arms of a 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama. After clanking off the front of the rim, the ball stayed floating in the air until Anunoby came swooping in, putting the right amount of touch to redirect it into the basket and put the Knicks back ahead by one point with 1.7 seconds remaining.