Knicks Fan Uses Halloween Decorations to Recreate OG Anunoby’s NBA Finals Tip-In Play

Key Takeaways
- A New Jersey family recreated OG Anunoby’s game-winning tip-in from Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals with elaborate Halloween decorations.
- The display features Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and a soaring Anunoby, plus Spike Lee and Taylor Swift cheering from celebrity row.
- Anunoby’s basket capped off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history after the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit against the Spurs.
The lawn of a house in New Jersey is paying homage to the moment that forever cemented OG Anunoby’s name in New York Knicks history with its Halloween decorations.
With the Knicks down to the San Antonio Spurs, 106-105, with 5.7 seconds remaining in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, Jalen Brunson attempted a long, contested three-pointer over the outstretched arms of a 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama. After clanking off the front of the rim, the ball stayed floating in the air until Anunoby came swooping in, putting the right amount of touch to redirect it into the basket and put the Knicks back ahead by one point with 1.7 seconds remaining.
The decorations are as good of a recreation as you can get.
There’s Brunson standing and holding his follow-through, a considerably larger skeleton in a Wembanyama jersey, and Anunoby soaring in front of Dylan Harper. Spike Lee and Taylor Swift are even cheering on celebrity row.
Anunoby’s play became the exclamation point on a historic game where the Knicks pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history. With 9:40 remaining in the third quarter, the Knicks were down, 81-52, by 29 points. Relive the moment below.