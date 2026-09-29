Karl-Anthony Towns Rocks One-of-One Knicks Championship Jacket on 'SNL'

The cameo celebrated the Knicks’ 2026 championship just days before the team opened training camp for its title defense.

Towns joined Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart during Finals MVP Jalen Brunson’s opening monologue, joking, “Can you foul out of ‘SNL’?”

Karl-Anthony Towns wore a one-of-one Who Decides War varsity jacket featuring Knicks colors, Finals patches, his No. 32, New York City imagery, and a studded collar to the Saturday Night Live Season 52 premiere.

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated the New York Knicks' championship in style during the Saturday Night Live Season 52 premiere, wearing a one-of-one varsity jacket from Who Decides War. The custom piece featured Knicks orange and blue, Finals patches, Towns' No. 32, New York City imagery and a studded collar, all paying tribute to the team's 2026 title run.

Towns joined teammates Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart during Finals MVP Jalen Brunson's hosting debut, with the players appearing from the audience during his monologue. Towns got in one of the night's jokes when he asked Brunson, "Can you foul out of 'SNL'?"

The appearance came just days before the Knicks opened training camp for their title defense.