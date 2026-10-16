John Mayer Teases Potential Cuffing Season-Inspired Comeback Single: 'I'll Run Away With You'

Key Takeaways
- John Mayer teased his first solo music in five years with a black-and-white clip captioned: "I’ll run away with you… October 23."
- Fans compared the song snippet to Bruce Springsteen's "I’m on Fire," while Mayer has described his forthcoming material as "different."
- The release follows 2021’s "Wild Blue" and comes as Mayer expands his 2027 Sphere residency in Las Vegas to 21 shows.
John Mayer looks like he might be gearing up to enjoy cuffing season, announcing his first new solo music in five years.
On Thursday (October 15), the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share a teaser clip and release date of what appears to be a new single due out next week.
"I’ll run away with you… October 23," Mayer captioned a black and white video that shows the back of a man and woman handcuffed together. Accompanied by a snippet of what is likely the song he's getting ready to release, fans in the comments are comparing it to Bruce Springsteen's 1985 single "I'm on Fire."
The teaser clip comes six weeks after Mayer shared that he was in the process of mixing a new song in friend Andy Cohen’s bedroom, and that it would be released "in a number of weeks."
Now appearing to make good on that promise, he also previously shared a little insight into what his new music would sound like, stating that his forthcoming material will be "different."
John Mayer's most recent solo single was 2021's "Wild Blue," taken from his last album, Sob Rock. However, earlier this year, he joined Lainey Wilson on "Phone, Keys, Wallet," the lead single from her upcoming untitled sixth album.
The "Daughters" hitmaker also recently announced that he would be performing a string of dates at the Sphere in Las Vegas next April. On Tuesday (October 13), Mayer announced three extra dates, bringing his total number of 2027 shows at the Vegas venue to 21.
Get tickets here and see the full list of dates below:
APRIL 2027
– Thursday, 8
– Saturday, 10
– Sunday, 11
– Thursday, 15
– Saturday, 17
– Sunday, 18
– Wednesday, 28
– Friday, 30
MAY 2027
– Saturday, 1
– Wednesday, 5
– Friday, 7
– Saturday, 8
– Wednesday, 12
– Friday, 14
– Saturday, 15
June 2027
– Wednesday, 2
– Friday, 4
– Saturday, 5
– Wednesday, 9
– Friday, 11
– Saturday, 12