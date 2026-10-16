John Mayer Teases Potential Cuffing Season-Inspired Comeback Single: 'I'll Run Away With You'

John Mayer looks like he might be gearing up to enjoy cuffing season, announcing his first new solo music in five years.

On Thursday (October 15), the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share a teaser clip and release date of what appears to be a new single due out next week.

"I’ll run away with you… October 23," Mayer captioned a black and white video that shows the back of a man and woman handcuffed together. Accompanied by a snippet of what is likely the song he's getting ready to release, fans in the comments are comparing it to Bruce Springsteen's 1985 single "I'm on Fire."