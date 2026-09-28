Style

Jalen Brunson and KATSEY Were Decked Out in Nike Gear to Close Out ‘SNL’ Premiere

The Knicks guard hosted the Season 52 opener of 'Saturday Night Live.'

Jalen Brunson and KATSEYE
(Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Jalen Brunson hosted the Season 52 premiere of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, Sept. 26, wearing Nike's NBA Standard Issue Collection styled after his Knicks.
  • KATSEYE served as musical guest for the episode, becoming the first girl group to perform on the show since Destiny's Child in 2001.
  • Brunson is the fifth NBA player to host "SNL" and the first active player to do so since LeBron James in 2007, according to NBA.com.
  • Nike's NBA Standard Issue Collection debuted Sept. 15 with the Knicks jersey and shorts priced at $70 each, ahead of a second drop landing Oct. 12 at retailers including Fanatics, Foot Locker and DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Jalen Brunson closed out the Season 52 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Sept. 26, with KATSEYE as the musical guest, both decked out in Nike.

Brunson took the stage wearing a Nike Sportswear Club Campus Jacket, a Nike Primary Tee, a Nike 24.7 Barrel Pant, and Nike Blazy footwear.

Brunson is the fifth NBA player to host the show, and the first active one since LeBron James in 2007, according to NBA.com. Brunson wasn’t alone, as his Knicks teammates Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, O.G. Anunoby and Josh Hart were in the audience, and took part in the opening monologue.

Per the press release, KATSEYE wore pieces from Nike’s “new NBA Standard Issue Collection, paired with New York City-themed hats.”

The collection's first drop landed Sept. 15 in men's and women's styles, with the Knicks jersey and 6-inch shorts at $70 each on Nike.com and NBAStore.com.

A second drop arrives Oct. 12 at Nike.com, NBAStore.com, Fanatics, Foot Locker, DICK'S Sporting Goods and select retailers

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