Jalen Brunson and KATSEY Were Decked Out in Nike Gear to Close Out ‘SNL’ Premiere

Nike's NBA Standard Issue Collection debuted Sept. 15 with the Knicks jersey and shorts priced at $70 each, ahead of a second drop landing Oct. 12 at retailers including Fanatics, Foot Locker and DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Brunson is the fifth NBA player to host "SNL" and the first active player to do so since LeBron James in 2007, according to NBA.com.

KATSEYE served as musical guest for the episode, becoming the first girl group to perform on the show since Destiny's Child in 2001.

Jalen Brunson hosted the Season 52 premiere of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, Sept. 26, wearing Nike's NBA Standard Issue Collection styled after his Knicks.

Jalen Brunson closed out the Season 52 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Sept. 26, with KATSEYE as the musical guest, both decked out in Nike. Brunson took the stage wearing a Nike Sportswear Club Campus Jacket, a Nike Primary Tee, a Nike 24.7 Barrel Pant, and Nike Blazy footwear.



Brunson is the fifth NBA player to host the show, and the first active one since LeBron James in 2007, according to NBA.com. Brunson wasn’t alone, as his Knicks teammates Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, O.G. Anunoby and Josh Hart were in the audience, and took part in the opening monologue.