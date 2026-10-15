Bureau of Prisons Deny Report That Diddy Brawled With Christopher "Dudus" Coke at Fort Dix

Key Takeaways
- The Bureau of Prisons says reports that Diddy fought Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke at FCI Fort Dix are “false” and the altercation “did not happen.”
- TMZ previously claimed Diddy suffered a non-life-threatening head injury in the alleged fight, while Page Six reported that he hit his head on a bunk bed.
Diddy's alleged prison fight with Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke is now being disputed by the Bureau of Prisons.
A BOP spokesperson told TMZ that the reported altercation between Diddy, 56, and Dudus, 57, at FCI Fort Dix on Friday (Oct. 9) “is false and did not happen.”
The denial seemingly contradicts a prior TMZ report claiming Combs fought Coke during outdoor recreation at the time and got "the worst of it." The outlet also reported that Combs was taken by ambulance around 1 a.m. that Saturday and returned before 7 a.m. with a head injury that was not life-threatening.
A family member told The Breakfast Club's Loren LoRosa the story was "completely false," adding that Dudus is under constant supervision by guards at the prison and remains on a “different” side of the prison.
Prior to TMZ’s report about the purported fight, Page Six reported that Diddy hit his head on a bunk bed.
Dudus, the former leader of Jamaica's Shower Posse, is serving a 23-year sentence at Fort Dix after pleading guilty in 2011 to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit assault. Bureau of Prisons records list his projected release date as Jan. 28, 2029.
On the other hand, Diddy is serving a 50-month sentence, with a projected release date of March 2, 2028.
The dispute comes as Fort Dix faces scrutiny over Combs' prison conditions. Following NBC News' reporting on his alleged “pampered” conditions, the facility conducted contraband raids and moved him into solitary confinement, according to TMZ.