Bureau of Prisons Deny Report That Diddy Brawled With Christopher "Dudus" Coke at Fort Dix

Diddy's alleged prison fight with Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke is now being disputed by the Bureau of Prisons.

A BOP spokesperson told TMZ that the reported altercation between Diddy, 56, and Dudus, 57, at FCI Fort Dix on Friday (Oct. 9) “is false and did not happen.”

The denial seemingly contradicts a prior TMZ report claiming Combs fought Coke during outdoor recreation at the time and got "the worst of it." The outlet also reported that Combs was taken by ambulance around 1 a.m. that Saturday and returned before 7 a.m. with a head injury that was not life-threatening.