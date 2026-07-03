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A large circular banner with the FIFA World Cup trophy and "FIFA WORLD CUP 2026" text displayed in white on a blue background.
Life

Shocking Video Shows Deadly Hit-and-Run After World Cup Watch Party

Two New Jersey women were killed in a hit-and-run while on their way home from a World Cup watch party.

Helen Storms22 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: Rachel Griffin Accurso attends the 2026 Children's & Family Emmy Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 02, 2026 in New York City.
Life

Ms. Rachel Visits New Jersey Immigration Detention Center and Sings With Families

The children's education YouTuber visited separated families at New Jersey institution Delaney Hall.

Jaelani Turner-Williams37 days ago
Marriott Bonvoy
Sports

Win a 1-Night Stay in a Luxury Suite Before the World Cup Final: What to Know

1 lucky winner will win a stay at New York New Jersey Stadium and 2 tickets to the FIFA World Cup Final.

Jaelani Turner-Williams49 days ago
A large banner displaying "FIFA World Cup 2026" is mounted on a stadium structure under a clear blue sky.
Sports

New York and New Jersey Launch Investigation Into FIFA Over Astronomically Priced World Cup Tickets

New York and New Jersey have subpoenaed FIFA amid an investigation into soaring 2026 World Cup ticket prices and seating complaints.

Mark Elibert51 days ago
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(L-R) Drake, Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks.
Music

Drake, Adin Ross, and DJ Akademiks Accused of 'Inflicting Harm' in New Gambling Lawsuit

The claim, which also names the gambling website Stake.us, is the latest in a series of lawsuits filed in other states.

Kris Seavers85 days ago
Dionne Warwick Gets Emotional as Kids from Her Alma Mater Sing Her Greatest Hits
Music

Dionne Warwick Returns to New Jersey Alma Mater for Emotional Tribute

How an emotional homecoming, a long-delayed ribbon cutting, and a student choir brought Dionne Warwick’s career full circle.

Bernadette Giacomazzo105 days ago
A seagull with wings spread stands on a railing by a waterfront pier, with a foggy city skyline in the background.
Life

Father Gets 263 Days in Jail After Decapitating Seagull That Tried to Steal His Daughter’s Fries

The man has pleaded guilty to several charges in the 2024 killing of a seagull.

Joe Price120 days ago
A person holding multiple boxes of cookies.
Life

Girl Scout Troop Might Be in Trouble for Selling Cookies Outside Cannabis Dispensary

The troop first started selling the treats at the dispensary on Feb. 20.

tara mahadevan133 days ago
Michael Imperioli with gray hair sits at a microphone in a studio setting, wearing a dark suit.
Pop Culture

Michael Imperioli Says ‘The Sopranos’ Characters Would ‘Probably’ Support Donald Trump

The actor starred in all 86 episodes of the hit series, which ran from 1999 to 2007 on HBO.

Alex Ocho145 days ago
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Fetty Wap with a beard and dreadlocks wearing a black and gray beanie and a black jacket, standing indoors.
Music

Fetty Wap Released From Prison Early, Thanks Family and Fans for 'Support' and 'Love'

He was originally scheduled for release in 2029.

Alex Ocho190 days ago
Alys Eberhardt
Life

‘Torso Killer’ Richard Cottingham Confesses to Murder of New Jersey Nursing Student

Richard Cottingham, who is known as the ‘Torso Killer,’ has confessed to the 1965 murder of 18-year-old Alys Eberhardt.

Jessica Mcbride192 days ago
Judge Orders NJ Cops Collecting $2.6M in Salary While Engaging in Racist Conduct to be Fired
Pop Culture

Judge Orders NJ Cops Collecting $2.6M in Salary While Engaging in Racist Conduct to be Fired

Superior Court Judge Lisa Miralles Walsh ordered the four police officers, who were suspended for using the n-word, to be fired.

Bernadette Giacomazzo195 days ago
Jason Kelce is Taking His Spicy Personality to the Supermarket
Sports

Jason Kelce Is Betting on Hot Sauce in His Post-NFL Era

The retired Eagles star is taking his post-football hustle to the condiment aisle with a new investment in cult-favorite Hank Sauce.

Bernadette Giacomazzo196 days ago
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One Dead, One Injured After Mid-Air Helicopter Collision in NJ
Life

One Dead, One Injured After Mid-Air Helicopter Collision in NJ

Authorities are investigating a mid-air collision near Hammonton after two helicopters crashed during a Sunday morning flight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo200 days ago
'Lion King' Child Star Imani Smith Dead, Boyfriend Arrested for First-Degree Murder
Pop Culture

‘Lion King’ Child Star Imani Smith Killed, Boyfriend Arrested for Murder

The former Broadway performer died after a stabbing in New Jersey, according to prosecutors and court records.

Bernadette Giacomazzo203 days ago
'Sopranos' Actor Ernest Heinz Indicted on 31 Counts Following Road Rage Shooting Incident
Pop Culture

'Sopranos' Actor Ernest Heinz Indicted on 31 Counts Following Road Rage Shooting Incident

The actor was involved in a road rage incident in New Jersey on September 11.

Bernadette Giacomazzo205 days ago

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