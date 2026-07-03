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“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap sat down for a lengthy conversation with DJ Akademiks to talk about what he’s been up to for the past few years.Joe Price
Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur talks about Jersey pride, the state's hockey legacy, and designing the Devils' third jersey ahead of its on-ice debut on Dec. 8.Khal
Life
NJ High School Teacher Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Student, Provided 'Controlled Dangerous Substances'
A New Jersey high school teacher was charged with second-degree sexual assault, having also allegedly provided and used "dangerous substances" with a student.Brad Callas
Life
New Jersey Man Accused of Murder Posted Facebook Photo With Outfit He Wore During Alleged Shooting
A New Jersey man accused of murdering 30-year-old Daquan Basnight posted a potentially incriminating photo on Facebook moments after the alleged shooting.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady