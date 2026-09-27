Jalen Brunson Brings Knicks Players to 'Saturday Night Live' Stage During Monologue

While hosting the Season 52 premiere of Saturday Night Live, Jalen Brunson brought the other starting four of the New York Knicks to the stage. The surprising moment came at the tail end of Brunson’s monologue that began with a joke about winning the 2026 NBA championship with the Knicks. “Tonight I’m gonna approach hosting in the same way I approach the Knicks finals game. So, the first three quarters of the show are gonna be God-awful. The last sketch is gonna be amazing,” he said. “This summer, I helped the Knicks win the NBA championship. By now, you’ve all heard me talk about it, but you haven’t heard me sing about it… And obviously, I’m not going to.”

Later in the monologue, Brunson said he was going to take questions from the audience, which led to the camera panning over to his four teammates, Karl-Anthony Towns Jr., Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, who were smiling at him from the back row. Towns began with the first question, asking if he could “foul out of SNL.” After Brunson assured him he couldn’t, Towns, who’s had foul trouble on the NBA court from time to time, got excited. Bridges came next, asking Brunson to acknowledge the length of his wingspan, followed by OG Anunoby, who reminded Hart of a shot tip-in that helped them out immensely during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Last to the plate with a question was Josh Hart, who brought the most personal one to the table. “Is it true that you took a $113 million pay cut just to re-sign with the Knicks?” Hart asked before following up by wondering if that money was still “up for grabs.”