Music

Yung Miami on LisaRaye's "Spend That" Criticism: 'What Are We Talking About?'

Yung Miami paid homage to LisaRaye's 1998 movie 'The Players Club' in the "Spend Dat" music video.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 12: Rapper Yung Miami attends Pandora Playback With Yung Miami at SiriusXM Studios on October 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: LisaRaye McCoy attends the Hollywood Unlocked's 6th Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Prince Williams/WireImage/JC Olivera/Getty Images

Yung Miami has responded to LisaRaye McCoy’s criticism of her summer hit “Spend Dat.”

In June, the actress participated in the song’s viral dance challenge before slamming “Spend Dat” on an August episode of podcast Mama, I Made It! “I know about that, but to glorify it–no. After I did it, I had to say to [the] public, I was like, ‘Oh no, I didn't really know what that is,’” McCoy said around the 20-minute mark of the video below.

Yung Miami responded months later on the Wednesday (Oct. 14) episode of The Morning Hustle, calling out McCoy for hypocrisy. The music video for “Spend Dat” was also a strip club-themed homage to 1998 drama The Players Club, which McCoy starred in.

“I just wanted to spice up the video, but it's like, to say that about a song…Girl, you was Diamond in The Players Club. What are we talking about?” Miami said around the 18-minute mark below. “Why would you play that role?”

Yung Miami jokingly added that McCoy “did good” in her role of Players Club protagonist Diamond. “Spend Dat” also caught flak from neo-soul musician India.Arie, who twice called for listeners to interpret the song’s meaning and called it “degrading.” The Florida rapper responded by co-signing a mash-up of “Spend Dat” over India.Arie’s 2001 “Video.”

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