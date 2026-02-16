Sports

Devin Booker Says He Didn’t Watch Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Performance: ‘I’m Mexican'

The Phoenix Suns star had an excuse for why he missed the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after missing his last 3-pointer during the State Farm 3-Point Contest during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome on February 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Bad Bunny performs during the Apple Music halftime show at Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California. Picture date: Sunday February 8, 2026.
Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images/Kindell Buchanan/PA Images via Getty Images

Devin Booker kept it brief when explaining why he didn’t watch Bad Bunny’s halftime show during Super Bowl LX earlier this month.

Both Booker and Benito dated model and reality television star Kendall Jenner, which probably contributed to the Phoenix Suns player having an excuse for why he missed the record-breaking performance.

During an NBA All-Star 2026 press conference over the weekend, a reporter appeared to accidentally identify the athlete as Puerto Rican and asked what he thought of Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

“I’m Mexican, I didn’t watch it to be completely honest,” Booker said.

Along with both Booker and the six-time Grammy winner having dated Jenner, Benito allegedly dissed the NBA star on his 2023 collaboration with Eladio Carrión titled “Coco Chanel.”

“Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix,” Bad Bunny sung in Spanish on the track, which translates to “But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than the one in Phoenix.”

The Kardashians star has been friendly with both her exes since the beginning of the year, having watched the Super Bowl halftime show in person and had a playful banter with Booker on Instagram. The former couple debated whether the New England Patriots or Seattle Seahawks would win the NFL championship, which led to Jenner teasing Booker about his injured ankle at the time.

“come rub it,” Booker replied.

The socialite made light of her history of dating athletes in a new “Bet On Kendall” commercial for Fanatics, with her past roster including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons.

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