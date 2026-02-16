Devin Booker Says He Didn’t Watch Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Performance: ‘I’m Mexican'

Devin Booker kept it brief when explaining why he didn’t watch Bad Bunny’s halftime show during Super Bowl LX earlier this month.

Both Booker and Benito dated model and reality television star Kendall Jenner, which probably contributed to the Phoenix Suns player having an excuse for why he missed the record-breaking performance.

During an NBA All-Star 2026 press conference over the weekend, a reporter appeared to accidentally identify the athlete as Puerto Rican and asked what he thought of Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

“I’m Mexican, I didn’t watch it to be completely honest,” Booker said.