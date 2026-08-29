Jordyn Woods Drops Bridal Collection Weeks After Her Malibu Wedding: 'A Whole New Chapter'

Jordyn Woods has put her honeymoon bliss to good use, releasing the Woods by Jordyn Bridal Collection nearly two weeks after she married Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu.

Unveiled on Friday (August 28), the collection commemorates the one year relaunch of the Woods by Jordyn label. "One year of Woods. A whole new chapter," the socialite and entrepreneur wrote in an Instagram post.

The standout piece in the collection is the Stunt Sandal White Feather, a $295 open-toe heel with a micro-square toe, thong strap, tall sculpted heel, and a thick white-feather cuff around the ankle. The style also comes in black and brown.