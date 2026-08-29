Jordyn Woods Drops Bridal Collection Weeks After Her Malibu Wedding: 'A Whole New Chapter'

Key Takeaways
- Jordyn Woods launched the Woods by Jordyn Bridal Collection nearly two weeks after marrying Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu, marking one year since the label's relaunch.
- The lineup centers on the $295 Stunt Sandal White Feather and a $155 bridal-white Tux Clutch Mini inspired by the orange bag Woods carried throughout the Knicks' playoff run.
- Priced from $145 to $385, the collection also includes the Rev Boot, lace mules, feathered open-toe boots, and a boxy top-handle bag.
Jordyn Woods has put her honeymoon bliss to good use, releasing the Woods by Jordyn Bridal Collection nearly two weeks after she married Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu.
Unveiled on Friday (August 28), the collection commemorates the one year relaunch of the Woods by Jordyn label. "One year of Woods. A whole new chapter," the socialite and entrepreneur wrote in an Instagram post.
The standout piece in the collection is the Stunt Sandal White Feather, a $295 open-toe heel with a micro-square toe, thong strap, tall sculpted heel, and a thick white-feather cuff around the ankle. The style also comes in black and brown.
Another hero item is the Tux Clutch Mini, now in bridal white, priced at $155, a rework of the orange version that Woods brought to nearly every Knicks playoff game this past post-season.
The broader lineup adds the Rev Boot, romantic lace mules, feathered open-toe boots, and a boxy top-handle bag, with item prices ranging between $145-$385.
Woods and Townes married in a private ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu on August 16. In attendance were Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ben Stiller, Michael B. Jordan and more.
For the occasion, Woods wore three gowns custom-designed by Danielle Frankel, including the centerpiece bridal dress, a strapless silk wool ball gown. Woods broke down her looks in a recent Vogue vlog. KAT opted for a Made to Measure Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo, which was highlighted by the brand on social media.
The couple got engaged last Christmas Day after five years of dating.