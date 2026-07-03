Eladio Carrion

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

People searching through debris of a collapsed building in Venezuela, with scattered furniture and rubble, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

Cardi B, J Balvin, Maluma, and More Show Support for Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes

Latin music stars are sending prayers and messages of solidarity as rescue crews search for survivors.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
Eladio Carrión.
Music

Eladio Carrión Turns 'Flashdance' Classic into Modern Day "Polaroid" Moment

The Latin Grammy winner has returned with an '80s-inspired track that bumps.

Will Lavin92 days ago
Eladio Carríon with a beard and black cap performing on stage, wearing a graphic t-shirt and a towel around his neck.
Music

Eladio Carrión Stops Show After Fan Throws a Can at Him

The Puerto Rican trap artist's tour kickoff in Latin American got off to a bumpy start thanks to a heckler in the crowd.

Alex Ocho284 days ago
Eladio Carrión and Big Sean onstage together, shaking hands.
Music

Eladio Carrión Brings Out Big Sean During His Los Angeles Show

It went down during the final U.S. stop of Carrión's Don KBRN World Tour.

Joe Price292 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Eladio Carrión performs during his Don KBRN World Tour at Barclays Center on September 05, 2025 in New York City. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Young Miko performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC - JULY 12: Ty Dolla $ign performs at the Festival d'été de Québec on July 12, 2025 in Quebec City, Quebec.
Music

Eladio Carrión Brings Out Young Miko, Ty Dolla Sign and Rich the Kid in NYC

The Latin trap and reggaeton artist brought out some special guests for his sold-out Barclays Center performance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams315 days ago
Advertisement
The cover art for Natanael Cano's 'Porque La Demora' album.
Music

Natanael Cano Unleashes New Album 'Porque La Demora'

The Mexican rapper dropped his explosive new album 'Porque La Demora' via Rancho Humilde and Warner Music Latina.

Joe Price376 days ago
Split image of Bad Bunny, Kendall Jener, and Devin Booker.
Music

Bad Bunny Appears to Diss Devin Booker on New Song Amid Kendall Jenner Romance Speculation

Bad Bunny seemingly took a swipe at NBA star Devin Booker, who used to date Kendall Jenner, on Eladio Carrión's newly released track "Coco Chanel."

Joshua Espinoza1219 days ago
Eladio Carrion x Future Premiere
Music

Premiere: Future Connects With Eladio Carrión on "Mbappé (Remix)" Video

The artist unleashed the cut and its visual on Thursday, nearly four months after the original version arrived. You can check out the visual here.

Joshua Espinoza1227 days ago
Eladio Carrion Puerto Rican Rapper Sneakers
Sneakers

Puerto Rican Rapper Eladio Carrión on His Sneaker Setbacks

Carrión, who just released 'Sauce Boyz 2,' recalls how far he's come in sneakers—from a single pair to plenty more to having a suitcase full of Jordans stolen.

Alejandro De Jesus1688 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App