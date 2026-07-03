Latest Stories
Cardi B, J Balvin, Maluma, and More Show Support for Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes
Latin music stars are sending prayers and messages of solidarity as rescue crews search for survivors.
Eladio Carrión Turns 'Flashdance' Classic into Modern Day "Polaroid" Moment
The Latin Grammy winner has returned with an '80s-inspired track that bumps.
Eladio Carrión Stops Show After Fan Throws a Can at Him
The Puerto Rican trap artist's tour kickoff in Latin American got off to a bumpy start thanks to a heckler in the crowd.
Eladio Carrión Brings Out Big Sean During His Los Angeles Show
It went down during the final U.S. stop of Carrión's Don KBRN World Tour.
Eladio Carrión Brings Out Young Miko, Ty Dolla Sign and Rich the Kid in NYC
The Latin trap and reggaeton artist brought out some special guests for his sold-out Barclays Center performance.
Natanael Cano Unleashes New Album 'Porque La Demora'
The Mexican rapper dropped his explosive new album 'Porque La Demora' via Rancho Humilde and Warner Music Latina.
Bad Bunny Appears to Diss Devin Booker on New Song Amid Kendall Jenner Romance Speculation
Bad Bunny seemingly took a swipe at NBA star Devin Booker, who used to date Kendall Jenner, on Eladio Carrión's newly released track "Coco Chanel."
Premiere: Future Connects With Eladio Carrión on "Mbappé (Remix)" Video
The artist unleashed the cut and its visual on Thursday, nearly four months after the original version arrived. You can check out the visual here.
Puerto Rican Rapper Eladio Carrión on His Sneaker Setbacks
Carrión, who just released 'Sauce Boyz 2,' recalls how far he's come in sneakers—from a single pair to plenty more to having a suitcase full of Jordans stolen.