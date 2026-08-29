Alec Pierce was one of the biggest names on the NFL free agent market this past spring. The University of Cincinnati product reportedly drew heavy interest from the Patriots, Chargers, Raiders and 49ers, but ultimately chose to stay in Indianapolis. After signing a four-year, $114 million contract extension with the Colts, Pierce underwent ankle surgery. The WR played through ankle pain through the end of last season. Pierce initially received platelet-rich plasma injections, but the results were not strong enough to avoid surgery. So, will Pierce be ready to play Week 1 of the regular season? Below, we will dish out a Pierce injury update and look at potential return dates. Alec Pierce injury update: When will Colts WR Return?

Pierce was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday, and was limited to individual drills. The plan from the Colts is for Pierce to rejoin full-team portions of practice next week, giving him a two-week ramp-up ahead of the regular season.

The Colts’ regular season opener is 15 days away, on Sunday, September 13 against the Ravens. “We have two weeks to get him ramped up,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “He’s a veteran. He’s a pro. I know he’s going to handle it the right way. We’ll be smart as we ramp him up and get him ready for Week 1.” Barring any setbacks, it is likely that Pierce plays Week 1. He may be on something of a snap count against Baltimore, but the plan all along was to have Pierce ready for the start of the regular season. Here is a look at the Colts’ schedule to begin the season.

Week 1 Sunday, September 13: Ravens at Colts

Week 2 Sunday, September 20: Colts at Chiefs

Week 3 Sunday, September 27: Texans at Colts

Week 4 Sunday, October 4: Commanders at Colts

Alec Pierce ADP and odds

FantasyPros has Pierce with an ADP of 97. The earliest he’s gone in drafts in 50 overall, and the latest he’s gone in drafts is 139. Pierce is +6500 at Fanatics Sportsbook to lead the NFL in receiving yards. The Colts star has upped his season total yardage the past two seasons. He went from 824 receiving yards in 2024 to 1,003 receiving yards this past season. Colts odds

The Colts are a relative long shot to win the Super Bowl as they have +6000 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Steichen’s crew is +360 to win the AFC South. The Texans (+120) and Jaguars (+210) have shorter odds.