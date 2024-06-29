Bronny James Honors Juice WRLD by Wearing No. 9 on Lakers Jersey

Bronny James is paying tribute to Juice WRLD in a thoughtful way.

The 19-year-old NBA star and eldest son of LeBron James, 39, joined the NBA on Thursday, drafted 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic. His selection ends a year of speculation about his professional future, especially after suffering a cardiac arrest during a USC practice last year.

On Saturday, it was revealed on the Lakers’ Instagram account that Bronny would be using the number 9 on his jersey. The number itself appears to be a tribute to Juice WRLD.