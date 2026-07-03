Bronny James

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Bronny James Recalled to NBA After G League Demotion
Sports

Bronny James Recalled to Lakers After G League Stint

Bronny James is back with the Lakers after his latest G League appearance for South Bay, where he logged 15 points as part of the team’s development plan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo128 days ago
(L-R) LeBron James, Bronny James and Jaylen Brown.
Sports

LeBron James Says He and Jaylen Brown Will 'Be Aight' Despite Bronny James Comments

King James said his relationship with Brown "has been pretty respectful — besides the shit he said about Bronny at Summer League."

Will Lavin145 days ago
Bronny James Assigned to G League After Warriors Win
Sports

Bronny James Sent Back to G League After Lakers Beat Warriors

Bronny James has been reassigned to the G League as the Lakers continue managing his development during his rookie season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo157 days ago
LeBron James Says He & Son Bronny 'Don't Talk As Much' Since He's Moved Out
Sports

LeBron James Says He and Son Bronny ‘Don’t Talk as Much’ Since He Moved Out

'I think he's enjoying the process,' the basketball legend said about his son's new pro career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo238 days ago
Bronny James' Girlfriend is the Scion of Black Hollywood Legends—Who Approve of the Relationship
Sports

Bronny James' Girlfriend is the Scion of Black Hollywood Legends—Who Approve of the Relationship

Parker Whitfield is the daughter of Salli Richardson and Dondre Whitfield.

Bernadette Giacomazzo307 days ago
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Bronny James and Parker Whitfield attend men's basketball games at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Sports

Bronny James and Girlfriend Parker Whitfield Celebrate Anniversary With Adorable Photo

Bronny shared a photo of himself and Parker on Instagram before their anniversary dinner.

Jose Martinez340 days ago
Darius Bazley #36 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during the game against the San Antonio Spurs during the 2025 NBA California Classic on July 8, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Sports

Lakers' Darius Bazley Leaves Court in Wheelchair After Gruesome Knee Injury

Lakers' Darius Bazley hit the floor, writing in pain after a gnarly knee injury Thursday night.

Brad Appleton365 days ago
Stephen A. Smith in a leather vest and sunglasses; LeBron James in a Lakers jersey, smiling during an interview.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith in Disbelief Over 'Petty' LeBron Trolling Him: 'I'll Never Believe You're the GOAT'

"I have done everything but put diapers and a bib on this brother," Smith said.

Trace William Cowen478 days ago
LeBron James wearing a black cap and a Nike jacket is speaking into a microphone in a studio with brick walls and neon lights.
Sports

LeBron James Breaks Silence on Stephen A. Smith Feud, Says His Job Is to 'Protect the Players'

LeBron set the record straight about Smith's criticism of Bronny that led to a courtside confrontation earlier this month.

Alex Ocho478 days ago
Split image: Stephen A. Smith smiling in a suit on a TV set; Bronny James in a basketball jersey, smiling on a court.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Says He Was 'Impressed' With Bronny's 17-Point Performance Against Milwaukee

Smith claimed he was never trying to disrespect Bronny with his initial comments.

Mark Elibert483 days ago
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DENVER, CO - MARCH 14: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles while warming up on the court before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on March 14, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.
Sports

Bronny James Fueled by Criticism, Thinks He's Perceived as a 'F*cking Robot'

The Los Angeles Lakers player says he uses criticism as "fuel" to motivate him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams485 days ago
Bronny James
Style

Bronny James Appears to Tell Heckler His Chain Is 'Fake'

Now that's how you handle a heckler.

Trey Alston488 days ago
Stephen A. Smith in a checkered blazer and LeBron James in a Lakers jersey.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Says He's 'Sad' After 'Fiery' LeBron James Confrontation: 'I Didn’t Anticipate It'

"I didn’t anticipate it, I don't know why I didn’t anticipate it, but I don't blame LeBron James,” Smith said.

Trey Alston497 days ago
LeBron James in a Lakers jersey and Stephen A. Smith in a suit, sitting in a studio setting.
Sports

The Internet Reacts Hilariously to LeBron James Confronting Stephen A. Smith About Bronny

Smith had revealed exactly what LeBron said to him in the latest episode of his podcast.

Mark Elibert497 days ago
Kevin Love of the Miami Heat at the start of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Stephen A. Smith appears on 'Fallon.'
Sports

Kevin Love Laughs Off Stephen A. Smith Saying He Didn't Want to Address LeBron Confrontation: 'Lol'

Smith was confronted by LeBron James following a recent Los Angeles Lakers game.

Joe Price497 days ago
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