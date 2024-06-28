According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the gathering took place over dinner in New York City, where there were less than 20 people in attendance.

After Bronny received the call from the Lakers informing him of their decision with the 55th overall pick, per McMenamin, "When they got the call from the Lakers, LeBron James had a champagne toast to everyone there, I'm told it was less than 20 people. And sources tell me he got very emotional in considering the weight of the moment, not just the history for the NBA—the first time you have a father/son duo playing together—and not just the history for the James family being that father and son duo, but really the journey for Bronny James. ... And here they are together having one of the most joyous days they've ever experienced with Bronny being able to complete his goal of playing in the NBA."