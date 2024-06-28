LeBron and Bronny James will become the first father-son duo in NBA history to play simultaneously after the Los Angeles Lakers selected the 19-year-old in the second round of the draft on Thursday.
King James, 39, wasted no time hitting Instagram with a carousel opening on a photo of him and a tiny LeBron James Jr. It's followed by images of both men executing under-the-leg dunks with impressively similar form.
"LEGACY!!!!!! 🤴🏾🤴🏾" LeBron wrote.
In a video making the rounds on X, the former USC guard appeared to be emotional as he took in the moment while family and friends cheered around him:
Bronny's 17-year-old brother Bryce shared a video on Instagram Stories of the moment when his brother heard his name called:
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the gathering took place over dinner in New York City, where there were less than 20 people in attendance.
After Bronny received the call from the Lakers informing him of their decision with the 55th overall pick, per McMenamin, "When they got the call from the Lakers, LeBron James had a champagne toast to everyone there, I'm told it was less than 20 people. And sources tell me he got very emotional in considering the weight of the moment, not just the history for the NBA—the first time you have a father/son duo playing together—and not just the history for the James family being that father and son duo, but really the journey for Bronny James. ... And here they are together having one of the most joyous days they've ever experienced with Bronny being able to complete his goal of playing in the NBA."
LeBron has since posted a new Nike Basketball campaign centered around Bronny's selection, as well as a montage from the Lakers showcasing his workout with the team:
LeBron also reshared the following reactions from Travis Scott, ESPN, and Overtime:
James then posted a snippet from The Shop where he recalled a conversation with Bronny about his motivation to make it in the NBA:
As for Bronny himself, the new addition to the Lakers acknowledged on his Stories that he is "beyond blessed":
