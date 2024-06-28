Here's How LeBron and Bronny James Have Already Celebrated Being Lakers Teammates

The 19-year-old former USC guard and 39-year-old NBA veteran become the first father-son duo to play together in the league.

Jun 28, 2024
LeBron James watches his son Bronny James during a USC basketball game
LeBron James watches his son Bronny James during a USC basketball game
LeBron and Bronny James will become the first father-son duo in NBA history to play simultaneously after the Los Angeles Lakers selected the 19-year-old in the second round of the draft on Thursday.

King James, 39, wasted no time hitting Instagram with a carousel opening on a photo of him and a tiny LeBron James Jr. It's followed by images of both men executing under-the-leg dunks with impressively similar form.

"LEGACY!!!!!! 🤴🏾🤴🏾" LeBron wrote.

In a video making the rounds on X, the former USC guard appeared to be emotional as he took in the moment while family and friends cheered around him:

Bronny got emotional when drafted to Lakers 🙌

(via imdwhite/IG) pic.twitter.com/CpfTHsEqtH

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @BleacherReport

Bronny's 17-year-old brother Bryce shared a video on Instagram Stories of the moment when his brother heard his name called:

The moment Bronny James heard his name called by the Lakers.
pic.twitter.com/TSKMTQmJgJ

— Complex (@Complex) June 27, 2024
Twitter: @Complex

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the gathering took place over dinner in New York City, where there were less than 20 people in attendance.

After Bronny received the call from the Lakers informing him of their decision with the 55th overall pick, per McMenamin, "When they got the call from the Lakers, LeBron James had a champagne toast to everyone there, I'm told it was less than 20 people. And sources tell me he got very emotional in considering the weight of the moment, not just the history for the NBA—the first time you have a father/son duo playing together—and not just the history for the James family being that father and son duo, but really the journey for Bronny James. ... And here they are together having one of the most joyous days they've ever experienced with Bronny being able to complete his goal of playing in the NBA."

"LeBron James got very emotional considering the weight of the moment." ❤️ @mcten on LeBron's reaction to Bronny being drafted at No. 55 👀 pic.twitter.com/KFWhRETNlJ

— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 27, 2024
Twitter: @ESPNNBA

LeBron has since posted a new Nike Basketball campaign centered around Bronny's selection, as well as a montage from the Lakers showcasing his workout with the team:

Young boy, likely on a basketball court, holding and preparing to shoot a basketball. Text on image reads, &quot;Pressure was never a question... @nikebasketball.&quot;
Basketball player Bronny James smiling and sweating, with the text: &quot;when passion has always been the answer.&quot; NikeBasketball Instagram post welcoming Bronny

LeBron also reshared the following reactions from Travis Scott, ESPN, and Overtime:

LeBron James and Bronny James, both wearing Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, hold basketballs and smile. Text reads, &quot;This what’s it&#x27;s bout @kingjames @bronny.&quot;
James then posted a snippet from The Shop where he recalled a conversation with Bronny about his motivation to make it in the NBA:

As for Bronny himself, the new addition to the Lakers acknowledged on his Stories that he is "beyond blessed":

Bronny James in a Lakers uniform during practice, with text welcoming him to University of Southern California. The caption reads: &quot;Beyond Blessed&quot; with a praying hands emoji

See LeBron James Jr. himself chop it up with Complex's Joe La Puma on the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping right here:

