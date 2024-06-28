Savannah James Laughs at Joke That LeBron Is Sleeping With Teammate's Mom After Bronny Gets Drafted to Lakers

LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo in NBA history to play simultaneously.

Jun 28, 2024
Savannah James and LeBron James, both wearing bucket hats, smiling and sitting together at an event. LeBron wears a watch and a patterned hat; Savannah's is plain
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Trouble might be brewing for LeBron James.

On Thursday, Barstool Sports’ Steven Cheah wrote on X, “It has been discovered that LeBron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom.”

It has been discovered that LeBron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom

— Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) June 27, 2024
Savannah James responded to the tweet on her Instagram Story with the emoji of a hand over the mouth (perhaps conveying surprise or shock) and the laughing crying emoji.

A screenshot of a tweet by Steven Cheah stating, &quot;It has been discovered that LeBron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom,&quot; shared by the Instagram account @mrs_savannahrj, along with laughing emojis

Of course, if you’ve kept apprised of the 2024 NBA Draft, then you know Cheah’s tweet is a joke—and he’s referring to Bronny James now being a Los Angeles Laker. The 19-year-old was selected by the team during the draft on Thursday. He’ll play alongside his father LeBron in the upcoming season, making them the first father-son duo in NBA history to play simultaneously.

LeBron celebrated the moment on IG with a series of photos of him and his eldest son, alongside the caption, “LEGACY!!!!!!” A viral clip of the former USC guard shows him becoming emotional when he found out the news with an intimate gathering of family and friends.

