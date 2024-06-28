Stephen A. Smith on Role Nepotism Played in Lakers Drafting Bronny James

Stephen A. Smith is sharing his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers selecting Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, with the 55th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

On Friday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. ripped those who are claiming the Lakers' decision is rooted in nepotism, as Bronny played limited minutes in his freshman season at USC, where he averaged only 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

“We live in a country where nepotism has taken place with white folks religiously, forever,” Smith shared. “In the NBA specifically, in a league where at least 70 percent of the players are Black, we’ve seen nepotism with white folks all over the place. Ownership, executive ranks, player personnel, scouting, coaching, the list goes on and on. We’ve said little to nothing about it. And now this happens with LeBron James, a member of the Mount Rushmore of basketball, and all of a sudden you’ve got people running their mouths.”