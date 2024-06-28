Stephen A. Smith on Role Nepotism Played in Lakers Drafting Bronny James

Stephen A. Smith is sharing his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers selecting Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, with the 55th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
On Friday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. ripped those who are claiming the Lakers' decision is rooted in nepotism, as Bronny played limited minutes in his freshman season at USC, where he averaged only 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
“We live in a country where nepotism has taken place with white folks religiously, forever,” Smith shared. “In the NBA specifically, in a league where at least 70 percent of the players are Black, we’ve seen nepotism with white folks all over the place. Ownership, executive ranks, player personnel, scouting, coaching, the list goes on and on. We’ve said little to nothing about it. And now this happens with LeBron James, a member of the Mount Rushmore of basketball, and all of a sudden you’ve got people running their mouths.”
Smith continued by defending LeBron for possibly manipulating "the proceedings somehwat," before ripping those for blaming the Lakers star for providing his son with a better a chance to make an NBA roster.
“Bronny James would not be on an NBA roster if it were not for LeBron James," he said. "We all know this. We accept it. The issue is the resentment that’s emanating from people out there. How dare you resent LeBron James…America, not everybody, not most, but a lot of people are about, ‘stay in your place, stay in your lane.’ And LeBron James has religiously been about the business of defining his own lane.”
It's worth noting Stephen A. isn't the only sports analyst to broach the subject of nepotism following the Lakers' selection. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski made similar remarks during ESPN's broadcast on Thursday night.
“I don't wanna hear these charges. People talking about nepotism. The NBA is full of nepotism," Woj said. "The ownership level, front offices, coaching. I don't want to hear [about] it all of a sudden because Bronny James' father plays for the Lakers. It is rampant in this league”